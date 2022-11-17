5 Bodyweight Exercises You Can Do in Living Room

Bodyweight exercises are simple and easy to perform. They can be done anywhere with just a little bit of space - simply move your coffee table to one side, and you can perform most bodyweight exercises in that space.

These exercises can be great for building strength and endurance without having to go to the gym or set up an expensive home gym. The best part? These workouts are all about functional movements that can help you move better in your daily life. They can make everyday movements like climbing stairs, walking, sitting, etc. much easier.

Bodyweight Exercises You Can Do in Living Room

Check out the following five bodyweight exercises you can do at home:

1) Squat

This most basic bodyweight exercise can help strengthen and tone the muscles in your lower body.

When these muscles are in good shape, you may notice that you can move more comfortably and with less pain, and that everything from walking to bending to exercising becomes easier.

Instructions:

Stand upright and firm with your feet shoulder-width apart and slightly turned out.

Put all your weight on your heels.

Bend your knees till your thighs are parallel to the ground, and turn your hips back to sit your buttocks back.

Stand up straight again by putting your weight on your heels.

Squeeze your buttocks together, and keep your core tight and firm as you stand.

Perform 2-3 sets of 8-10 reps each.

2) Lunge

Lunges are an excellent bodyweight exercise that work several muscle groups of the lower body simultaneously. The lunge is also a functional exercise that prepares you for everyday movements.

It's a common position people assume to get up from the ground, and it mimics many movements and muscle-activation patterns of daily activities like walking and running, as well as ascending and descending stairs.

Instructions:

Begin by standing upright and firm, with your feet hip-width apart.

Step forward in a longer stride than a walking stride, with one leg ahead of your torso and the other behind.

Your foot should land flat and stay flat on the ground. The back heel should lift off the ground.

As you lower yourself, bend your knees to about 90 degrees. Keep your trunk firm and upright and core engaged.

Pushing off with your front leg, return to the starting position.

3) Push-up

Any list of bodyweight exercises is incomplete without this popular bodyweight workout. Push-ups strengthen both the upper and lower body and work out most of the major body muscles.

Instructions:

Get on all fours, and position your hands slightly wider than your shoulders.

Keep your elbows slightly bent rather than locked out.

Extend your legs back, keeping your feet hip-width apart and balanced on your hands and toes.

Pull your belly button inwards towards your spine to contract your abs and tighten your core.

Inhale as you slowly bend your elbows and lower yourself to the floor, aiming for a 90-degree angle between your elbows.

Return to the starting position by exhaling while contracting your chest muscles and pushing back up through your hands.

4) Burpee

This funny-sounding bodyweight exercise is an excellent fat burner. Burpees are a full body calisthenics workout that aims to increase muscle strength and endurance in both the lower and upper body. It strengthens the muscles in the legs, hips, glutes, abdomen, arms, chest, and shoulders.

Instructions:

Begin in a squatting position, with your knees bent, back straight, and feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower your hands, and place them on the floor in front of you, just inside your feet.

Kick your feet back so that you're on your hands and toes and in a push-up position, with your weight on your hands.

Perform one push-up while maintaining a straight body from head to heels.

Jump your feet back to their starting position to perform a frog kick.

Stand up, and extend your arms above your head, jumping as high into the air as you can very quickly, and land back where you started.

Get into a squat position as soon as you land, keeping your knees bent, to complete one rep.

5) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are an excellent bodyweight exercise for developing cardiovascular endurance, core strength, and agility. It work several muscle groups— it's almost like getting a total body workout with just one exercise.

Instructions:

Get into a plank position on all fours distributing your weight evenly between your hands and toes.

Check your form: Your hands should be shoulder-width apart, back flat, abs engaged, and your aligned.

Pull your right knee as far into your chest as you can while keeping your body stable.

Switch legs quickly, bringing one knee in and the other out.

Maintaining a low hip position, move your knees in and out as far and as quickly as you can. With each leg change, alternate breathing in and out.

Takeaway

You can perform all or a combination of the aforementioned bodyweight exercises three to four times a week to stay fit and active.

Make sure to warm up with a few simple moves before your workout, and cool down afterwards. Give your muscles the recovery time they need to perform better. If you have any illnesses, injuries, or other health concerns, do consult a doctor before starting these workouts.

Poll : 0 votes