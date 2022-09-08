5 Best Bulgarian Split Squat Variation Exercises for Athletes

If strengthening your leg muscles is your fitness priority as an athlete, consider adding the Bulgarian split squat to your lower body workouts.

The Bulgarian split squat is basically a type of single-leg squat that is sure to offer great advantages not only to your legs but to the entire lower body. This exercise is a combination of hip hinge and stabilization under load, which is beneficial for the legs and glutes. Additionally, these movements also put more emphasis on the quadriceps. Splitting your stance helps improve your hip flexor mobility, quads hypertrophy, and also works on your body’s asymmetries and imbalances at the same time.

You can even try different variations of this exercise that offer the same or sometimes even more muscle engagement. It is a good idea to perform a few variations to keep your workouts more interesting and productive.

1. Plyo Bulgarian split squat

Plyometric or plyo is a type of training that involves powerful jumping. It is good for explosive muscle strength. Plyo split squats are especially beneficial for athletes and can be performed with or without weights.

To do this exercise:

Take a split squat position as usual and descend deep.

Now explosively extend the front leg so that your front foot comes off the floor. Land softly with your front knee bent and then repeat the exercise with the other leg.

Perform an equal number of reps on each leg.

The key is to keep your reps low and focus more on your jump height.

Make sure to rest for 2 minutes between sets.

2. Paused Bulgarian split squat

Pauses in between enhance muscle tension and also eliminate eccentric and concentric stretch cycles. It is a great variation to make this exercise more challenging while being soft on your joints.

To do this exercise:

Take a split squat position, lower your knee and bend your legs. Hold dumbbells in both hands if you want.

Allow your knee to rest on the floor for a few seconds, then come back up to the start.

Continue alternating legs and repeat for an equal number of reps on each leg.

3. Heel elevated Bulgarian split squat

This variation targets the quads more but can be quite challenging for your knees. If you have ongoing knee pain or any other knee sensitivity issues, you can skip this exercise.

To do this exercise:

Get into a split squat position and put a weight plate under your front heel so that your entire weight is pushed onto your toes.

Bend both your legs and then lower your back knee towards the floor. Descend as far as you can and then return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise on each leg.

4. Deficit Bulgarian split squat

This variation allows you to go deeper and improves your hip mobility, strength, and hypertrophy.

To do this exercise:

Put a 4-5 inch elevated platform a few feet in front of your bench. Position your back foot on the bench and your front foot on the elevated platform in the front.

Keeping your legs bent, lower your back knee towards the floor and try to descend as deep as you can while keeping your back knee lower than your front foot.

Return to the initial position and repeat the exercise.

5. Suspension trainer Bulgarian split squat

This variation targets your range of motion, challenges your balance and is an ideal option for home exercisers.

To do this exercise:

Adjust the suspension trainer, such as TRX in a way that the handle is at your knee height. Stand straight with your back towards the handle and put one foot on it.

Now bend your other leg and extend it out behind you, descending lower until your front knee gets bent to a 90-degree angle.

Come back up to the initial position and perform the same number of reps on the opposite leg.

Takeaway

Add the aforementioned Bulgarian split squat variation exercises to your lower body training to boost your leg strength, or incorporate them into your full-body exercise session to mix things up. Either way, perform the movements accurately and ensure that you’ve warmed up properly beforehand.

