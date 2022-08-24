5 Common Yoga Exercises and Poses for Beginners

Yoga is an ancient practice that has gained quite a lot of popularity due to the benefits it provides, which are never-ending. Some of them include better body awareness, increased flexibility, enhanced posture, improved health, reduced stress, mind and body connection, relief from tightened muscles, mental wellness, and more.

A beginner might feel overwhelmed, considering the number of yoga exercises and poses that are prevalent. However, yoga is not so complicated. We have created a list of a few best and most common yoga exercises and poses beginners can easily include in their routine.

Practice these poses with mindful breaths to master them before trying the more advanced variations.

Common Yoga Exercises for Beginners

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Garland Pose or Malasana

The garland pose involves a deep squat movement that strengthens and stretches the lower body effectively. It also help in relieving muscle tightness you get due to sitting for a prolonged period.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with feet apart slightly wider than hip distance. Descend into a deep squatting position by bending your knees and bringing your hips towards the floor.

Press your upper arms between your knees, and join your hands together at the center. Keep your spine neutral throughout the movement, and hold the garland pose for a few breaths. Get back to the center position by straightening your legs. Repeat.

2) Upward Facing Dog Pose or Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

The upward facing dog involves a backbend stretch that stretches several muscle groups in the body, including the shoulders, chests, and abdominals. It also helps in improving the alignment and posture of the body by targeting the posterior chain.

How to do it?

Assume the tabletop poses on the ground before slowly pressing your hips forward and to the ground. Press onto your palms; roll your shoulder blades; bring your chest forward, and raise your head upwards towards the sky.

Raise your legs and thighs off the ground by pressing onto your palms and feet. Hold this pose for a few breaths before releasing. Repeat.

3) Warrior II Pose or Virbhadrasana II

The warrior II pose strengthens the entire body along with opening up the hips. It effectively stretches the ankles and legs while targeting the inner thighs, which are often neglected. This is a good pose for building stability and balance in the body.

How to do it?

Position your feet parallel to one another in a wide stance, with your arms outstretched straight at shoulder level. Twist your body towards the right with your knees and feet facing the same way. Slightly move your left toe towards your right foot.

Next, bring your right knee over the same ankle by bending it. Make sure your body weight is evenly distributed on both legs, with your head over the pelvis and shoulders above the hips. Stay in the pose for a few breaths before releasing. Change sides, and repeat.

4) Child Pose or Balasana

A child pose is a relaxing yoga pose that gently stretches the hips, ankles, thighs, and back along with toning the lower back and stomach.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the ground on your knees, with your butt stacked over your heels. Keep both feet together and palms on your thighs.

Bring your upper body towards your thighs with your arms extended, and press your palms on the ground. Relax your forehead on the ground, and hold the pose for a while.

5) Knee, Chest, Chin Pose or Ashtanga Namaskara

This yoga exercise provides a wide array of benefits, including opening up the chest, building balance in the body, enhancing spinal mobility, and strengthening the body.

How to do it?

Start off in a high plank position before dropping your knees onto the floor. Dive your upper body by bringing your chest towards the ground followed by your chin while keeping your hips lifted. Make sure your elbows are tucked towards your body throughout the movement. Hold the pose for a few breaths.

Bottom Line

Take time to learn these yoga exercises effectively so that your body can adjust well to them. Practice these exercises daily in a comfortable space with proper attention to breathing techniques.

With some practice, you will see improved physical function and even mental wellness.

The aforementioned yoga workouts entail various benefits, such as better posture, improved flexibility, stress relief, strengthened muscles, and enhanced functional movement. As these are simple poses, they can be easily done by beginners. After building enough strength and stability, you can move towards the more advanced poses.

