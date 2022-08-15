5 Dumbbell Arm Exercises to Lose Arm Fat

Dumbbell arm exercises are extremely important to sculpt your arms and tone your muscles as you continue to lose weight and cut fat. Even though you can lose fat from your arms, you cannot spot-lose fat only from your arms.

When you lose fat using a diet and a workout routine, you’ll lose it from all over the body and not just from a specific region. However, you can shape and tone your muscles for specific body parts using resistance training.

Best Dumbbell Arm Exercises

Here are five dumbbell arm exercises you should put in your workout routine to make sure your arms develop properly as you losing fat:

1) Shoulder Press

One of the most important parts of your arms is your shoulders. When you do shoulder press, you’re primarily working on your anterior and lateral deltoids. Shoulder presses improves mobility, flexibility, and strength.

When you begin working on your shoulders, the developed strength helps with various other exercises, such as chest press, clean and press, and others.

2) Bicep Curl

It goes without saying that biceps are an important area of your arms. The bicep peak is an important feature to develop and tone. Bicep curls is one of the dumbbell arm exercises that helps in working the short and long heads of the biceps.

To maximize pressure on the biceps, you should try to control the negative. That helps exert more pressure on the muscles and makes the burn much more prominent. The more you intensify the exercise, the better it is for muscle development.

3) Lying Tricep Extension

The triceps are the biggest muscle group in the upper arm. Triceps have three heads, and it’s important to work on all three to tone the muscles and bring about a proper horse-shoe appearance of the triceps.

To do the lying tricep extensions, take two dumbbells, and lie down on a bench. Next, extend your arms towards the ceiling, and bend the dumbbells towards your forehead from your elbows.

The dumbbells should come all the way to the side of your forehead before you push it back to the starting position. It’s important to do this exercise while maintaining an extremely strong muscle-mind connection.

4) Tricep Kickback

The kickback is another tricep exercise that involves a dumbbell arm workout . You can do this exercise unilaterally (one arm at a time).

It’s important to have unilateral exercises in your workout routine to fix any muscle or strength imbalance between the two arms. When you’re doing the exercise, as you push your arms back, the effort must be from the elbows while your upper arm remains stable.

5) Around the World

This is a great shoulder exercise using dumbbells. To do the 'around the world', take a dumbbell in each hand, and place it beside your torso.

Next, take your arms all the way up while keeping your arms extended outwards. The entire pressure should be on your shoulders, as you’ll be working on the lateral, anterior, and rear delts during this exercise.

