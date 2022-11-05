5 dumbbell exercises for burning side fat

One of the most common areas for people to have excess fat is along their sides. Whether you have just a few rolls that require shedding or a lot of excess skin that needs tightening, this article will help you use dumbbells to target those areas.

Dumbbell exercises are an excellent way to burn side fat

1) Bent over dumbbell row

The dumbbell row is a great exercise to target your back and lower body fat. You can burn calories and target the muscles in these problem areas, making you look slimmer. To accomplish this exercise, start with a dumbbell in each hand and stand with your feet hip-width apart. Keep your back arched and chest up as you bend forward at the hips until your torso is almost parallel to the floor.

Lift the dumbbells to your side, then lower them back down until they're about a foot away from the floor. Repeat for 10 to 12 reps total. Aim for three sets per side, resting 30 seconds between sets if needed.

2) Dumbbell side bend

The dumbbell side bend is a great way to work your hips and target the exact spot where you have a discrepancy. To do the dumbbell side bend:

Start with two dumbbells at your sides.

Bend at the waist, keeping your back straight.

Bring the dumbbells to your hips.

Return to starting position.

3) Dumbbell deadlift

The deadlift is a compound exercise that primarily works the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. It also targets the forearms, upper back, chest, and shoulders to a lesser extent.

Deadlifting is one of the best exercises for overall strength training and muscle building because it requires you to use multiple muscles at once. This makes you work harder than isolation exercises such as bicep curls or leg extensions, where only one muscle group is targeted at a time.

To perform this exercise correctly, stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold two dumbbells in front of your thighs with an overhand grip (palms facing down).

Your arms should be straight but not locked out at the elbows. Keep them close to your body throughout the movement.

Engage your core by drawing inwards before lifting both weights off the floor towards chest height while maintaining an upright posture. Do not let any other part touch during this part.

Once both ends reach shoulder level (upper arms parallel), bend at hips until knees are bent approximately 90 degrees. Try not to go any deeper than this, or you risk injury. Lower back down until legs are fully extended, then repeat for eight repetitions.

4) Dumbbell goblet squat

This exercise is a full-body burn. It will help tone your side muscles while strengthening your core, legs, and arms.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in both hands.

Bend your knees and lower your body until your thigh is parallel to the floor. Make sure that knees do not go beyond toes and remain behind them throughout the entire movement.

Push back up, keeping your chest lifted and knees behind your toes for better stability.

5) Dumbbell swing

The dumbbell swing is a challenging exercise that works for your lower body.

Start with light weight to get used to the movement and get your form right.

Hold the dumbbells in front of your body at shoulder level or slightly higher if you're new to this exercise.

Swing the weights between your legs. Keep your back straight and do not rotate or twist during this movement. Let gravity pull them down toward your feet as much as possible (but don't let them touch).

Bend forward slightly at the waist while keeping an upright posture—this will help engage more of your posterior chain muscles to maximize power output during each repetition. Try not to bend only at the hips because this can cause injury over time due to excessive strain on one joint rather than distributing stress evenly throughout several joints (like when bending both knees). To avoid injury from poor form here, keep practicing until perfecting it becomes second nature before progressing onto heavier weights.

Conclusion

Side fat is one of the most annoying types of fat to have. It might seem like it will never go away, no matter what you do. But there are some great ways to combat this problem with dumbbell exercises that target your obliques and give them a killer workout. These five moves will help you eliminate that side flab so it doesn't take over your body

Poll : How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes