Looking for a natural and safe way to deliver your child? Well, there are several easy exercises to induce labor.

Practicing certain low-impact exercises can induce easy labor and also allow the baby to be delivered without any complications. Exercises, especially those which mimic labor and birthing positions can help you deliver your baby with great ease. This article lists 5 easy exercises to induce labor for a natural delivery. Read on!

5 Easy and Effective Exercises to Induce Labor

Before you start with these exercises, make sure to consult your doctor and follow their advise. Here’s a look at the five best exercises to dilate the cervix faster:

1. Pelvic circles on a ball

Pelvic circles are one of the best exercises to induce labor. (Photo via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

Pelvic circles on a ball are one of the most effective exercises to induce labor. This birthball exercise works as a relaxation technique and not only helps with easy labor but reduces back pain, improves core strength, and offers relaxation to the mother. Pelvic circles also work on the cervix and help with easier contractions.

To do:

Sit on a birthing ball with your feet wider than hip-width distance.

Place your hands on your waist or have someone hold your hands in the front. Make sure you are in a comfortable position.

Now, move your waist in a circular motion while keeping your feet planted on the floor.

Rotate your waist clockwise and then in the opposite direction for a few seconds.

2. Butterfly pose

Butterfly pose helps open the pelvic muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

The butterfly pose is one of the best sitting positions to induce labor. This prenatal yoga pose helps open your cervix and prepares you for an easy, natural delivery.

To do:

Sit on a yoga mat with the soles of your feet together and your knees wide open to the sides.

Place your hands under your knees or simply rest them on your thighs.

Expand your chest to the front and keep your back as straight as possible.

Now use your hands and press on your knees until you feel a gentle stretch in your inner thighs.

3. Deep squat

Deep squat is a traditional exercise to induce labor. (Photo via Freepik)

The deep squat, also known as Malasana in yoga, is one of the most effective and traditional exercises to induce labor. It is a great birthing position that opens up the pelvic joints while also strengthening the pelvic floor muscles. It is considered the best pose for natural labor.

To do:

Stand with your legs as wide as you can and hold something in the front for support.

You can also keep your hands interlaced together in the front.

Now bend down from your waist and get into a deep squat position until your hips touch the floor.

Do not round your back, instead, make sure your back is straight and stable.

Hold the position and do not sink into your knees.

4. Cat-cow pose

The cat-cow pose in yoga strengthens the back. (Photo via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

The cat-cow pose in yoga is another very simple and important exercise to induce easy labor. This exercise helps move the baby into the correct position for birth and also strengthens and stretches back muscles. This, as a result, eases pain and tension in the back.

To do:

Take a position on all fours on a mat and keep your elbows under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips.

Make sure your neck and spine are in a straight line.

Now, slowly round your spine and look up, and then pull your stomach in and look down.

Repeat.

5. Forward-leaning stretch

Forward leaning exercise is among the best exercises to induce labor. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

The forward-leaning exercise is among some of the best preparatory stretches to induce labor. Practicing this movement helps make sufficient room for the baby so that the baby gets to the right position for birth.

To do:

Place a birthing ball in front of you and then kneel on the mat.

Place your arms on the top of the ball and then slowly move your body from one side to another.

Keep breathing naturally and do the exercise for a few seconds.

Aside from these exercises, walking is also considered an effective exercise to induce labor. It is a low-impact movement that stimulates labor and gets you ready for a natural delivery.

While the aforementioned exercises are quite effective when it comes to helping with labor, they should be done very carefully and slowly.

Exercises to induce labor should not be done if you have the following:

any type of pregnancy-related complications

high blood pressure

placenta-related problems

high or low amniotic fluid in the body

preeclampsia

history of miscarriage or premature labor

incompetent cervix

It is always a good idea to consult your doctor first before trying out any exercise to induce labor as some movements might not be safe for your pregnancy condition.