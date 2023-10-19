When your skin dehydrates and loses water too quickly, dry skin on face occurs. Dry skin can be caused by age, medical history, season, and bathing habits. Treatments could vary based on the reason.

Scaling and cracking are some of the unpleasant symptoms of dry skin. It may happen for several reasons. Your skin may be naturally dry. However, even if you generally have oily skin, you occasionally may get dry skin on face.

Any area of your body might be impacted by dry skin. Using a competent moisturiser can help treat dry areas, be they your hands, legs, or face. If moisturising repeatedly alone isn't doing the job for you, seeing your dermat should be the next step.

Symptoms That Indicate You Have Skin Dryness On Face

Everybody experiences dry skin differently, as the symptoms vary depending on your age, health, and the underlying reason for the dryness. However, it's likely that you will have symptoms like these if you have dry skin on face:

Redness of the skin

Itching

Rough skin

Leathery-tight skin

Peeling of the skin

Flaking

Dry skin on face (image sourced via Pexels / Photo byJenna Hamra)

5 easy and effective ways to tackle dry skin on face

1) Wear gloves when performing household chores

It's a daily habit to wear gloves that aren't made of latex to protect your hands from drying out, due to the harmful properties available in detergents and other home cleaners.

Benefits of wearing gloves while washing dishes (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Cotton Bro))

Better yet, put on two layers of gloves to provide a double layer of protection before touching a bucket or sponge.

2) Make sure to take a shower after every swim

In addition to drying out your skin, chlorine is used to keep your pool clean. The ideal course of action is to wipe it off with water and a light soap right away, as soon as you get out of the pool. Apply a moisturiser that has glycerin listed as the primary component. It will assist your skin in retaining moisture and warding off further dryness.

Importance of showering after a swim (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Juan Salamanca)

3) Use coconut oil as skincare for dry skin

Coconut oil contains vital fatty acids (EFAs), which help to moisturise and protect your face. See your doctor about including it in your diet to help maintain the moisture balance of your skin. It can also be applied to your skin like a moisturiser.

Advantages of using coconut oil for dry skin on face (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Marafee)

4) Coat with a thick layer of petroleum jelly

The best treatments include the fewest chemicals if you have fragile skin that is easily irritated by common household skin irritants. The skin's protective layer is compromised when abrasive household goods come into contact with it. Applying a moisturiser containing chemicals to a damaged region may cause redness and burning sensations.

Treatment for dy skin on face (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Towfiqu)

Petroleum jelly is easy on the skin because it simply has one ingredient. It can prove to be extremely beneficial for many different areas of your body that are affected by the dryness.

You are free to use it as frequently as you wish because it is very affordable and safe.

5) Avoid using hot water for swimming or bathing

Your skin may feel all itchy and dry after you take a hot shower.

The hot water damages the outermost layer of our skin. It dries your skin and stops the cells from retaining moisturiser by disrupting these cells.

Disadvantages of hot shower (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by PixaBay)

Additionally, they may exacerbate specific skin diseases. Increased temperatures can exacerbate skin diseases such as eczema by causing the outer layer of skin to dry up more easily.

If you occasionally get dry skin on face, you can probably avoid and cure it with over-the-counter moisturisers and minor lifestyle adjustments. Schedule a visit with your physician if you start experiencing extreme dry skin on face.

Dermatitis might worsen over time. Receiving treatment early on will help you deal with the symptoms better. Additionally, it will lessen your chance of complications including skin infections and open wounds from scratches.