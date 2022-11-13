5 Easy Exercises to Lose Weight Without Going to Gym

If you're looking to get fit, it's important to know your options. The gym is an option, but it isn't always convenient or affordable.

Fortunately, there are other ways to stay active. If you want to work out at home and lose weight without going to the gym, the following easy exercises can help:

Easy Exercises to Lose Weight

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Push-up

Push-ups are a great full body exercise that can be done anywhere. If you have extra weights, you can add them to your push-ups to increase the intensity of the exercise.

You can also do wall push-ups on an incline with just one hand or on a stability ball to make it more challenging. The key is that they're one of the most versatile exercises out there, and there's no excuse not to do them.

To do a push-up:

Lie on the ground with your arms under you. Place your arms shoulder-width apart.

Lower down till your chest is almost touching the floor.

Press back up, and try to isolate your chest. Repeat for reps.

#2 Squat

Squats are the best way to build lower body muscle, and for most, it's all you're ever gonna need.

Here's how you can do a squat for muscle growth:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointing slightly outward.

Bend your legs, while keeping your back straight, so that your thighs are parallel to the floor (you should be able to see your knees).

Straighten up again as you inhale deeply through your nose. Hold for a second, and exhale through your mouth slowly as you raise yourself back to starting position.

Repeat at least ten times for a set of squats, or for best results, perform three sets of ten repetitions each day (or every other day).

For an added challenge, try doing one-legged squats or barbell back squats.

#3 Crunch

Crunches are one of the most common ways to strengthen your abdominal muscles.

To do a crunch:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Place hands behind the head, or clasp hands behind the neck.

Lift your head and shoulders off the floor by contracting the abdominal muscles (this is where you should feel it in your abs).

Slowly lower back down without letting any part of your body touch the ground during movement.

The ideal number of crunches to perform each day depends on multiple factors such as age and fitness level.

However, a good rule of thumb is anywhere from 15-50 reps per set depending on what goal you're looking to achieve.

#4 Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are an excellent full body exercise that's great for targeting your core, arms, and legs.

Follow these steps to do them:

Lie on the floor with your hands, knees, and feet all flat on the ground.

Raise your right leg up so that it's parallel to the ground (your foot should be about six inches off of the floor).

Bring your knee towards your chest, and lower it back down again (that's one repetition).

Keep repeating that for as long as you can or till you start feeling muscle fatigue in either of these areas: quads, glutes, hamstrings, or calves (you don't have to use all of these muscles at once; pick one muscle group per set and focus on isolating it as much as possible).

Rest for 30 seconds between each set; three sets should be enough to get a good workout in without overworking yourself too much.

#5 Burpee

Burpees are an amazing way to get a good workout in while also burning calories and losing weight.

They're not just for working out at home — if you can do burpees at all, you can use them as an active break at work too. Burpees are an exercise that involves squats, push-ups, and jumping.

This is done in one continuous movement and should be done for about 30 seconds. Burpees can be modified to make them easier or more difficult by changing the tempo or adding more repetitions.

How to do a burpee:

Stand up straight with your feet together, hands on your hips, or clasped behind your head.

Move down into a squat position with your hands on the floor about shoulder-width apart from each other (or wherever is comfortable).

Put your hands on the floor again in front of you.

Do a push-up, and jump up with both feet, raising both arms overhead, and land softly back into the starting position and repeat.

nataleebfitness @nataleebfitness on a scale of 1-10 how much do you hate burpees? on a scale of 1-10 how much do you hate burpees? https://t.co/M2KdeuFC28

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises are simple, yet effective. They can be done at home with minimal equipment or in a small space. If you need more motivation, just think about how good it will feel when you see results.

Poll : How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes