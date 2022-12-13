Are you looking for some of the best exercises for rotator cuff injury? Well, we’ve rounded up a few of the most effective ones to help you get relief.

Rotator cuff injuries have become quite common these days. The major causes of these injuries are mostly overuse of muscles, wear and tear from daily activities, and repetitive motions of the rotator cuff muscles. These injuries are extremely painful and are also slow to heal.

The two major types of rotator cuff injuries are tears and impingements. A tear occurs when the tendon or muscle is torn, while an impingement happens when there's swelling in the rotator cuff muscles, causing severe pain and a pinching sensation.

Fortunately, there are exercises for rotator cuff injury that are very helpful in easing the pain and other discomfort associated with it. The following exercises gently stretch the muscles and also help promote flexibility and strength.

Easy exercises for rotator cuff injury

Here’s a look at the five most effective and easiest exercises for rotator cuff injury:

1) Cross-over arm stretch

The cross-over arm stretch is one of the easiest exercises for rotator cuff injury and improves flexibility in the shoulders.

This exercise is a common warm-up move, but it can be done any time to stretch and strengthen the shoulder muscles. The main muscle worked during the cross-arm stretch is the posterior deltoid.

To do the exercise:

Sit or stand on a flat surface.

Raise your injured arm at your elbow over your unaffected one. Move your injured arm across your body while stretching your shoulders as far as you can.

Press firmly with your holding arm, but do not apply extra pressure.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and release.

Repeat the exercise on the other side for an equal upper body stretch.

Perform three sets.

2) Pendulum

The pendulum is also one of the best and most effective exercises for rotator cuff injury that works on the muscles surrounding the shoulders. This exercise helps promote gentle stretching and strengthening.

To do the exercise:

Stand in front of a table or any other platform.

Lean forward, and position your right hand on the table for support.

Start to swing your opposite arm back and forth, side to side, and rotate it in a circle as well. Keep the movements slow and under control.

Repeat on the other side.

Complete ten reps on both sides.

3) Side-lying external rotation

The side-lying external rotation is among some of the most productive exercises for rotator cuff injury that helps with stability and flexibility. This exercise helps develop strength in the shoulders and enhances the range of motion too.

To do the exercise:

Lie down on your uninjured side, and bend the elbow of your affected arm at a 90-degree angle.

Place the elbow on your side, and ensure that the forearm rests across your stomach.

Grab a light dumbbell in the affected side’s hand, and position your elbow on your side. Slowly lift the dumbbell up, and hold the position for a few seconds.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise for ten reps.

Repeat on the other side, if needed.

4) Overhead stretch

This is another very easy yet productive workout for rotator cuff injury that stretches the shoulder muscles very gently and eases discomfort.

To do the exercise:

Stand in front of a chair, door, or anything sturdy that can handle your weight. Just ensure that you're an arm away from the object.

Bend over on the object with your arm straight, and position your hands on top of it for support.

Apply pressure on your hands to feel the stretch on the shoulders. You can adjust your body by taking a step backwards or forward.

Hold the stretch for as long as you want, and repeat the exercise.

5) Lawn mower pull

The lawn mower pull is basically considered a modification of the standard bent-over row exercise.

It's one of the most effective exercises for rotator cuff injury that targets your back muscles and shoulders while strengthening the biceps and glutes.

To do the exercise:

Stand straight with your feet at shoulder-width.

Place the end of a resistance band under the opposite foot of your affected arm, and grab the other end with your injured arm..Ensure that the band is positioned diagonally across your body.

With your opposite hand on your waist, bend slightly so that the affected arm gets parallel to your opposite knee.

Straighten up the band while gently pulling your arm across your body. As you do that, make sure to keep your shoulders relaxed.

Repeat the exercise three more times.

Bottom Line

While doing the aformentioned exercises for rotator cuff injury, remember to keep the movements slow and under control to prevent increased discomfort.

Although these exercises can reduce pain and build strength in the entire shoulder muscle, certain injuries require immediate medical attention. That includes swelling, difficulty in moving the arm, or sharp pain.

It's also important to follow your exercise routine consistently and correctly to minimize the chances of any additional pain.

