5 Easy Yoga Exercises to Improve Gut Health

Yoga is known to improve gut health and digestion. The body absorbs the food once it has been digested, and for good health, food must be digested properly. Eating patterns and daily routines have a direct impact on how you digest food. It is, therefore, no wonder that stress can adversely affect digestion.

Have you ever noticed how nervousness causes your stomach to flutter? The vagus nerve is a direct nerve that connects the brain to the gut and affects how it feels. According to Swiss researchers, there are some psychological illnesses like anxiety and sadness that can be positively impacted by stimulating the vagus nerve in specific ways. Deep, slow breathing is one method for accomplishing this. This is where yoga may help--to improve your digestion as well as positively impact your gut health.

Yoga Poses to Improve Gut Health

By making dietary or lifestyle changes, you can maintain a healthy and robust digestive tract. Here are some Asanas to improve gut health and enhance digestion:

1) Seated forward bend

The seated forward bend pose, known as paschimottasana, improves gut health by relieving gas and constipation. Additionally, it helps to lose belly fat and softly massage the organs.

Instructions:

Place your hands at your side, and sit down on the floor with your legs out in front of you.

Ensure that your spine is upright.

Take a deep breath in, and raise your arms upright in front of your chest.

Lean forward from your hips while extending your back.

Place your chin on your thighs and try to grasp onto your toes.

Once you've held the pose for roughly a minute, switch back to your starting position.

2) Wind relieving pose

The wind-relieving pose, or pavanamuktasana, cures stomach aches and gas. Your gut health will be enhanced, and the gas in your stomach will be released. Additionally, it helps to strengthen the abdominal muscles.

Instructions:

Lying flat on your back with your legs straight and your hands by your sides is a good place to start.

Raise your legs after taking a big breath, and bring your knees up to your chest by bending them.

Keep your knees close to your chest by wrapping your arm around them and hugging them.

Try to put your nose as close to your knees.

Once you've held it for roughly 30 seconds, switch back to your starting position.

3) Seated side bend

For beginners wishing to improve their gut health, obliques, stomach muscles, lower and upper back, and shoulders, this is a terrific part of the overall routine. This simple stretch improves overall digestion and relieves bloating and gas.

Instructions:

Cross your legs and sit on the floor with your hands at your sides, contacting the ground.

Lean softly to your right side while raising your left arm straight in the air.

Maintain your right forearm on the ground with the palm pointing outward.

Inhale and exhale slowly for four or five times.

Repeat after switching sides.

4) Supine spinal twist

The Supine Spinal Twist Pose is excellent for releasing tension in the lower back and enhancing spinal mobility. It is believed to improve gut health and relieve bloating and constipation.

Instructions:

Lay on your back, often known as the supine posture.

Your feet should be flat on the ground as you bend both knees, while your hips should be raised at 1-2 inches (2.5–5 cm) off the ground.

Straighten your left leg, then take hold of your right knee and pull it up to your chest.

Gently twist to the left and cross your right knee over your left, maintaining a straight left leg. Allow your knee to gradually drape across your left leg rather than bringing it to the floor with force.

In a perpendicular position to your torso, extend your right arm straight back to the floor.

To stretch your right leg farther, place your left hand on it and softly press down. You could also maintain a straight left arm.

For four to five long breaths, maintain this posture. Continue on the opposite side after that.

5) Belly twist

It is believed that this straightforward twist helps improve gut health by boosting circulation and encouraging intestinal peristalsis.

Instructions:

Lay on your back, knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and arms extended to the sides.

Move your hips to the right by about an inch (2.5 cm).

Keep your knees and feet together, and raise your feet off the ground.

Keep your legs bent to the left while rotating your hips, and maintain a flat upper back on the floor.

Your legs should be lowered to the ground by gravity.

Maintain for 4–5 breaths.

Bring your knees up to your chest while gently bringing your hips back to a neutral posture.

Next, slowly extend your legs.

Wrapping Up

Traditional yoga has been practiced for many years in the past. By involving people cognitively, physically, and spiritually, it fosters overall wellness.

According to some studies, yoga can be used in conjunction with other therapies to address digestive problems like irritable bowel syndrome. Certain symptoms like discomfort, gas, bloating, and constipation can be alleviated by yoga. Since yoga can improve gut health, you might profit from including some yoga poses into your existing treatment regimen.

