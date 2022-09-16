5 Easy Yoga Exercises for Strong Shoulders

Yoga exercises provide numerous physical and mental benefits, including strong shoulders.

Strong shoulders are key for health, which is why shoulder exercises should be a part of your workout routine. Without strong shoulders, you can have poor posture and constant pain, which will impact your workouts and sleep.

There are many yoga exercises you can incorporate into your daily routine for strong shoulders. They will help open up your shoulder muscles, reduce tension and tightness, and mprove posture by counteracting the effects of slouching.

Moreover, you do not need to take a lot of time out of your schedule to do these exercises to get strong shoulders. You can do them for a few minutes, which will help your body relax and rejuvenate.

Yoga Exercises for Strong Shoulders

We have created a list of five best and most effective yoga exercises you can include in your workout routine to get strong shoulders:

1) Dolphin Pose

It's great to build strong shoulders and enhance flexibility.

How to do it?

Assume a tabletop position on the ground with your shoulders just above the palms and hips above the knees.

With an engaged spine, raise your hips towards the ceiling and off the ground in a pointed manner till your arms and legs are completely stretched. This position is called the downward facing dog.

Press your forearms to the ground, and walk your legs a bit closer to assume the dolphin pose. Breathe deeply in this pose before slowly releasing.

2) High Plank Pose (Phalakasana)

A high plank pose is a decent yoga exercise to build strong shoulders and tone the muscles.

How to do it?

Assume a tabletop position on the floor before stretching your legs backwards. Keep your palms in alignment with your shoulders and body balancing on the balls of your feet.

Make sure your body creates a straight line towards the ceiling; don't round your back.

Keep your core engaged throughout the movement by drawing your navel towards the spine and pressing firmly on your palms with the fingers evenly spread.

Take a few deep breaths in the high plank position before slowly releasing.

3) Four Limbed Pose (Chaturanga Dandasana)

This exercise can help build strong shoulders through resistance training and targeting the upper body.

How to do it?

Assume a high plank position on the ground before bringing your shoulders in alignment with your finger tips and bending your elbows while tucking them closer to your body.

Ensure that your shoulders are in line with your elbows. Keep your gaze slightly downward and to the front.

You can also lower your knees to the ground to modify the pose.

4) Eagle Pose (Garudasana)

It can help build strong shoulders by stretching the muscles of the upper body and build core strength.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with slightly bent knees before wrapping your left leg around your right one.

Position both arms in front of you, and wrap your right arm over the left one; hook them at the elbows while wrapping the left palm around the right one.

Breathe deeply before releasing.

5) Cow Face Pose

It's one of the most efficient yoga exercises you can do to boost shoulder strength, correcting posture, and building flexibility.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated sitting position with your knees crossed before bringing your knees to the center line stacked over each other.

Raise your right arm straight towards the ceiling before bending the same elbow to bring your palm to your back.

Try to gently move your left hand towards the midline.

Raise your left arm to its side before bending the same elbow to bring the hand to the midline of the back.

Clutch the palms of both hands, and breathe deeply. Slow release.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga exercises can be a good addition to your daily routine if you want to strengthen your shoulders. Building strong shoulders can provide a plethora of benefits as mentioned above.

The aforementioned exercises will strengthen your shoulders and improve your fitness. Considering all the benefits, you should include these workouts in your daily routine.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far