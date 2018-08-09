5 Easy Yoga Poses For Beginners

Easy and Effective Yoga Poses for Everyone

Yoga has been around for thousands of years but it's only in recent times that its real benefits have been uncovered. One of the few forms of exercise that place equal emphasis on the body and mind, just one session can leave you feeling relaxed and ready to take on the world.

But how does yoga change your body? Well, there are also many slightly strange things that can happen even after just one session.

As well as the obvious increase in strength and flexibility, you may notice you now possess the ability to remain calm in stressful situations. A quick glance in the mirror and you might be surprised to see a glowing reflection staring back at you. And if you struggle to sleep at night, you'll be ecstatic when you realise that insomnia has become a thing of the past.

These claims may sound too good to be true (and some will only come over time) but a month or two of yoga has been proven to have some serious advantages. I started practising the mindful workout a few weeks ago and already feel like everything from my productivity to my posture has improved.

Here are just a few of the things that you might experience after a few weekly yoga sessions

1. Glowing Skin

Yoga-the practice causes vasodilation, a process which enlarges the blood vessels in your body. This then leads to improved blood circulation to the skin, feeding it good nutrients and flushing out any bad toxins that can cause things like acne, premature ageing, and discolouration.

2. Reduced Stress

A review of several studies concluded that yoga could allow people to handle stress in a better way. It works to regulate the body's stress response systems and reduces the impact of any stressful situation. This, in turn, can lead to a reduced heart rate and lower blood pressure.

3. A Good Night's Sleep

It's no secret that sleeping better and for longer can boost productivity and brainpower as well as increase your overall sense of well being.

4. Increased Productivity

In 2013, a small-scale study published in the Journal of Physical Activity & Health found that just 20 minutes of yoga helped people's brains to function better. The people involved in the study were able to complete tests quicker and more accurately than those who had undergone 20 minutes of aerobics. This suggests that yoga allows the brain to focus and complete tasks in a sharper fashion than before.

5. Increased Flexibility

A group of healthy young adults were asked to attend 24 yoga sessions in two months. When compared to a control group, they showed a substantial increase in lower back and hamstring flexibility as well as increased deadlift strength and decreased body fat.

Spurious claims regarding yoga are all over the internet but there is some scientific proof to back up quite a few of these potential benefits. While I and plenty of others sing yoga's praises high from the rooftops, be aware that it may take weeks — or even months — for you to feel its effects.

Don't be downhearted if nothing happens straight away. Just keep calm and carry on.

Start with these 5 easy yoga poses now!

1. Downward Dog

Most yoga classes start with a downward dog because it warms up your shoulders, back, and legs so you can get a full body stretch in one move.

Instructions

Step 1 - Start on your hands and knees, and stretch your elbows and relax your back.

Step 2 - Then, press onto your palms as you tuck your toes and lift your knees off the floor, pressing the floor away from you as you lift your butt upwards.

Step 3 - You should immediately feel the stretch in your calves, and you can even peddle through each foot to stretch your legs out more.

Important tips - If you’re doing this right, your body should be in a V-shape with your arms out in front of you.

Next up - Child's pose

