5 Easy Yoga Poses For Beginners - Step by Step Guide

Yoga promises an abundance of physical and mental benefits

Having been practised for centuries now, Yoga has withstood the test of time, which points to the fact that its benefits are indisputable. The plethora of benefits caters to the body and to the mind by creating a mind-body connection. Moreover, given the fact that there are so many different types of yoga practices, people of all ages and levels of expertise can reap these benefits. Let us now explore some of the salient physical and mental benefits one can accrue from practising yoga on a regular basis.

The physical benefits of yoga include but are not limited to increased flexibility, muscle strengthening and toning, weight reduction, improved cardiovascular health, respiration, energy, vitality, metabolism, athletic performance, and protection from injury.

In addition to the aforementioned physical benefits, yoga promises a whole host of benefits for the mind as well by helping improve a person’s mental well-being. It provides mental clarity and calmness, relieves stress, and improves concentration and awareness.

This article will detail various yoga poses that beginners can get started with today at any convenient location!

#1 Cat/Cow Pose (Marjaryasana to Bitilasana)

Instructions:

Step 1: Start with your body weight on your hands and knees such that your wrists are directly underneath your shoulders and your knees directly underneath your hips. Your fingers should be pointing forward. Your knees and shins should be approximately hip-width apart. Relax your neck and turn your gaze slightly downward.

Step 2: Move into the cow pose by dropping your belly towards the ground, lifting your chin and chest, and gazing up towards the ceiling. Try drawing your shoulders away from your ears by broadening and opening up your shoulder blades.

Step 3: Move into the cat pose by lifting your stomach towards your spine and rounding your back towards the ceiling. Relax your head and leave it hanging such that the crown of your head is pointed towards the floor. Exhale while performing this motion.

Step 4: While inhaling, move back into the cow pose and then return to the cat pose while exhaling.

Step 5: Once comfortable with the movement, try to repeat it 15-20 times in total.

