5 Effective Exercises to Get Toned Body in 4 Weeks

If you're tired of the same old exercise routine and want to get a lean, toned body in four weeks, this is the guide for you.

We've compiled some of our favorite exercises that can help you achieve that goal in four weeks.

Exercises for Toned Body in Four Weeks

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Plank

Holding the plank position is one of the most effective ways to tone up the midsection and strengthen and sculpt other parts of the body, including the arms, legs, and abs.

It can be modified by doing it on the forearms instead of hands, doing side planks using a bench or couch (for beginners), or performing leg lifts while holding a narrow plank position (for advanced).

This exercise strengthens your core and back muscles, but it also stretches out your chest muscles and shoulders. Do this exercises as follows:

Place your hands on the floor shoulder-width apart, and keep your body in a straight line from head to toe.

Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, and rest for 30 seconds.

#2 Lateral Raise

This exercise works the muscles that run along the sides of the upper body, most notably the shoulders.

The higher you raise your arms, the more you work these muscles. This exercise also stretches out your chest and back muscles, as well as those in your arms.

To do lateral raises:

Raise one arm at a time out to shoulder height, and lower slowly back down (about ten seconds per rep).

Repeat with both arms for two sets of 8-12 reps (or more) each set with 30-second rests between sets.

Do this exercise 2–3 times per week for the best results.

#3 Squat to Press

It's a compound movement that works the upper body, lower body, and core. It’s an excellent exercise for beginners, as it doesn’t require too much equipment. That means you can do this workout anywhere with no excuses.

To start out:

Stand with feet hip-width apart and core engaged (you should feel like you are pushing your lower back into the wall).

Squat down till your knees reach 90 degrees (or as close as you can get) while maintaining a flat back posture by keeping shoulders directly over hips and chest lifted up towards chin to maintain good spinal alignment; make sure to keep weight in heels (don't let it shift onto toes).

Once fully extended at the bottom position, press hands up towards the ceiling (pressing through heels) till your arms are straight overhead.

Return them back down again under control till they're next to the sides once more.

Repeat for a specified number of reps. The pressing movement can be made infinitely superior when coupled with a loaded barbell or dumbbells.

#4 Deadlift

Deadlifts or deads are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening the backside. Not only can they help you get a lifted behind, but deads also target that muscle group from every angle.

The movement is simple:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold the barbell with an overhand grip (palms facing away from you) at arm's length in front of your thighs.

Bend at the knees till they're bent to 90 degrees, and keep your back arched — no rounding.

Pull the weight up by squeezing your glutes at the top of each rep.

For added resistance, use plates instead of dumbbells or kettlebells.

#5 Incline Press

The incline press is a great exercise for the chest, shoulders, and triceps. It's an effective way to build muscle mass and strength in your upper body.

Pressing a barbell from your chest up involves pressing from an inclined angle, which forces your muscles to work harder than they would if you were using a flat bench.

As you lift the barbell up, it will cause tension on the pecs (chest), deltoids (shoulder), and triceps — making it one of the best compound exercises for building muscle mass in these areas.

You should be able to do this movement by yourself without assistance once you have mastered the proper form.

Takeaway

These were just a few ways you can get fit in four weeks. Remember that these exercises will only work if you do them regularly and consistently.

