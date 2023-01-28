5 effective exercises to reduce headache

Headaches are a common ailment that can be caused by a variety of factors, including stress, tension, and poor posture. While there are many over-the-counter and prescription medications available to alleviate the pain and discomfort associated with headaches, there are also a number of exercises that can help to reduce or even eliminate them altogether.

In this article, we will look at the top 5 exercises that can help you get rid of headaches. These exercises are effective in helping to relax the muscles that can cause tension headaches, as well as improving blood flow and reducing stress levels.

Whether you suffer from occasional headaches or chronic migraines, incorporating these exercises into your daily routine can help improve your overall quality of life and reduce the frequency and severity of headaches.

Effective exercises for headache

#1 Scalp tension release

This exercise is designed to release tension in the scalp and forehead. To perform this exercise, sit or stand in a comfortable position and keep your back straight. Using the tips of your fingers, gently massage your scalp in circular motions, apply moderate pressure and focus on areas that feel tense or tight.

This exercise can help in releasing tension in the scalp and forehead, which can help to alleviate headaches caused by tension in these areas.

Certain yoga poses can help alleviate headaches by reducing tension in the head, neck, and shoulders.

One such pose is the child's pose, which stretches the muscles in the back and shoulders. Another is the downward-facing dog, which stretches the muscles in the head, neck, and shoulders. To perform these poses, consult a yoga instructor or refer to a yoga guide for proper form and technique.

#3 Acupressure

Acupressure is an ancient Chinese healing technique that involves applying pressure to specific points on the body. There are several acupressure points that can help alleviate headaches.

One such point is located in the webbing between the thumb and index finger, which is known as the LI4 point. To perform acupressure, locate the LI4 point and press it firmly with your thumb for 1-2 minutes. Repeat on the other hand.

This exercise can help to alleviate headaches caused by tension in the head and neck.

#4 Jaw Release

Jaw tension can often contribute to headaches, especially those caused by stress. To perform this exercise, sit or stand in a comfortable position and keep your back straight. Open your mouth as wide as you can and hold for a few seconds.

Then close your mouth and press your tongue against the roof of your mouth and hold for a few seconds. Repeat this exercise for 10-15 repetitions. This exercise can help loosen up tight muscles in the jaw and reduce tension in this area, which can help to alleviate headaches.

#5 Eye Exercise

Eye strain can contribute to headaches, especially those caused by prolonged screen time. To perform this exercise, sit or stand in a comfortable position and keep your back straight.

Close your eyes and take a deep breath in. Then, open your eyes and look up as far as you can. Hold for a few seconds, then close your eyes and take another deep breath. Repeat this exercise for 10-15 repetitions.

This exercise can help to reduce eye strain and alleviate headaches caused by prolonged screen time.

Headaches are a common condition that affect many people. They can cause a range of symptoms that can be debilitating. However, the good news is that regular exercise can effectively manage and even prevent headaches.

The five exercises discussed in this article can help alleviate headaches and improve the overall health of your head, neck, and shoulders. By incorporating these into your daily routine, you can improve your posture, reduce head, neck, and shoulder tension, and ultimately improve your quality of life.

Remember to consult a physician or physical therapist before starting any new exercise routine if you have any doubts or concerns.

