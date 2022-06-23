5 Effective Treadmill Workouts to Lose Weight

A treadmill is a great option for almost everyone looking to lose weight. It is a versatile cardio machine, making it accessible at all levels of fitness. Plus, it can easily be added to a home gym if you prefer working out in your private space.

Here are five of the best treadmill workouts you can do to lose weight and become more toned.

Different Types of Treadmill Workouts

1) 5-minute incline treadmill walk

This 5-minute uphill walk's speed (2.0-3.5 mph) and incline will gradually rise (12-15). You should be doing an overhead shoulder press drop set while you walk, so you'll need 3, 5, and 8 pound dumbbells.

Since you will be performing high reps with small weights, you should use the weights you are comfortable with. Maintain a firm and engaged core. Inhale through the nose, exhale through the mouth, and force yourself through.

This is how you do it:

Walk for two minutes at 2.0 mph with a 12.0 inclination and three pounds overhead.

2.5 mph at a 13.0 incline for one minute while carrying five pounds overhead.

Walk for one minute at 3.0 mph with a 14.0 inclination and 8 pounds overhead.

Walk for one minute at 3.5 mph with a 15.0 inclination and no weight.

Power through this last step with your hands, and reach for the handrails if necessary.

2) 20-minute interval workout

This is a fantastic activity that can be scaled to any level. Choose a slow speed that will allow you to maintain a heart rate between 60 and 80 percent of your maximum heart rate, then choose a rapid speed.

This is how you do it:

After a 2 minute slow warm-up, alternate between 16 minutes of 1-minute fast and 1-minute easy intervals.

Perform easy intervals at 5–6 mph and rapid intervals at 7–9 mph.

Maintain a 1-1.5 percent inclination.

3) 10-20 Minute Hike

Similar to the 12-3-30 TikTok workout, this exercise is all about increasing your incline to simulate a mountain trek. Increasing the incline puts additional strain on the lower thighs and calves while also requiring more strength. Be careful not to take on too much at once.

To do this exercise:

Keep the treadmill's elevation around 5-10% for 10 to 20 minutes while moving at a speed of 2-4mph.

4) 20-minute walk

Depending on your level of fitness, walking is a terrific activity that may either be a challenging workout or a simple recuperation. This works well as a warm-up or cool-down exercise.

To do this:

Simply walk at 2 to 5 mph with an incline of 1 to 1.5 percent for 20 minutes.

5) Walk on Hills workout

Add hills to a treadmill workout to increase the difficulty. Because your body needs to work harder, fast walking or incline running burns more calories. More muscles are also activated as a result, which helps to increase the amount of lean muscle mass. Since muscle burns more calories than fat, this helps in weight loss.

Try this treadmill workout if you want to work out on an incline:

Flatten the treadmill. To warm up, stroll for 5 minutes at 2 mph.

Select a 1 percent incline. Jog for a minute at 4 to 6 mph.

Every minute, up the incline by 1%. Continue until the incline is between 8 and 10 percent.

Every minute, lower the incline by 1%. Continue until you reach an incline of 0 to 1 percent.

To cool down, stroll for 5 minutes at 2 mph.

Benefits of Treadmill Workout

Cardio exercises like a treadmill workout have several advantages outside just helping you lose weight. It might be beneficial to:

raise HDL (good) cholesterol levels and blood sugar control

boost endurance

enhance cognitive memory

prevent Alzheimer's disease

encourage healthier skin

build stronger muscles

reduce joint stiffness and fatigue

reduce tension and stress

encourage better sleep

boost energy levels

strengthen your immune system

stimulate sexual arousal

Takeaway

Once you get the hang of it, treadmill workouts can be easy and fun. If your goal is to lose weight through walking, start out slow and increase your pace as you feel more comfortable. Cardio workouts are great, but they can get monotonous with time, so keep mixing up your routine with different exercises.

Always wear supportive shoes and a good pair of athletic socks with extra padding on the heel and ball of your foot. Hitting your stride on the treadmill can help you achieve all of your fitness goals.

