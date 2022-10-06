5 Equipment Weight Loss Exercises for Men to Blast Belly Fat

When you consider losing belly fat, the first thing that comes to mind is exercise, gym, sweat, calories, a diet, etc. We can no longer ignore the important part each of them plays in the process of losing weight.

Many who have belly fat join a gym and work out hard. However, for newcomers, the gym can be confusing. Which equipment is the best? What can help you lose belly fat faster? What is the number of sets and repetitions? These are a few queries that can come to mind.

It doesn't have to be that complicated, though. Weight loss can be aided by whatever exercise you perform in the gym. All that's required is for you to enjoy yourself. However, there are a few equipment workouts to reduce belly fat.

Equipment Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

Here are five of the best equipment exercises for men to lose belly fat:

1) Treadmill

A treadmill is a crucial piece of equipment for losing belly fat and ought to be used every day in your training regimen. It's one of the best cardiac exercise for weight loss and offers a fabulous mechanism for calorie burning.

You should walk and run while using it, which benefits the body more than just weight loss. The machine's best feature is its simplicity to use.

However, take care to avoid falling on the machine while it;s in operation, as injuries could be severe. To avoid falling and losing your balance when exercising, it's best to maintain a grip on the handles.

2) Rowing Machine

One of the greatest pieces of equipment for losing belly fat is the rowing machine. You may acquire the full range of motion while working out your entire body. Although the legs provide 60% of the power per stroke, numerous other muscles are also used, so you can be sure of receiving a full body all-around workout.

The rowing machine includes a flywheel, footrests, adjustable damper coupled to a fan cage, sliding seat, and handle that may be grabbed with both hands. Your feet should stay on the footrests in front of you throughout the workout. The seat slides back as you pull the handle, which is chained to the flywheel and damper.

Along with other useful information, it has a monitor display that shows you how far you've rowed, how long you've spent on the machine, and how long it takes to row one meter.

Top rowing machine monitors also come with built-in programmes that let you keep tabs on your development through training modalities, including high intensity interval training (HIIT), long slow duration cardio (LSD), and time trials.

3) Assault Bike

The standard stationary workout bike is raised to a whole new level by the assault bike. With its long grip, you can incorporate upper body movements into your training so that you get a full body workout that works every part of the body and helps you burn calories to aid in reducing belly fat.

The fan on the bike is what makes it go. When you pedal, a wind is produced, which serves as resistance. You're going to work up a sweat and get great cardiovascular exercise, as the harder you pedal the more wind resistance is created and the tougher things become.

Exercise on an assault bike is best done in brief, hard bursts. Consider alternating periods of 40 seconds of intense pedaling followed by 20 seconds of rest. You can take a break in between sets, or add in additional exercises like air squats or push-ups. In either case, you will undoubtedly experience the burn.

4) Stair Climber

Another piece of fitness gear that can offer a good low impact cardio workout for losing belly fat is the stepper machine.

This device requires you to move your legs at a tempo that's comfortable for you, either on two separate platforms or on a moving staircase, depending on the type of stepper you purchase.

When using a stepper machine for cardio exercise, you're compelled to move your lower body at a rigid slope. That produces a step workout in aerobic style.

5) Elliptical Machine

For good reason, the elliptical machine is a familiar sight in the cardio area of gyms. It includes two independent foot pedals, lengthy handles, a flywheel, and a console that provides all the information you need to know.

It gives you decent exercise for the lower body and cardiovascular endurance. That's especially beneficial for those who want to lose belly fat.

