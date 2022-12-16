5 Exercises to Flatten Your Stomach

If you wish to flatten your stomach, you are in the right place. You can do several exercises to get a flat tummy, lose weight, gain muscle, and sculpt the abs.

Along with making you appear out of shape, a protruding belly is linked to a higher risk of cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and mortality. Abdominal fat is typically particularly resistant to reduction and can only be achieved by combining a healthy diet with regular exercise.

Read on to find out if you're unclear about which workout to do due to the seemingly infinite options available to flatten your stomach.

Flatten your Stomach with the Best Exercises

Flat belly exercises do more than just help tone the tummy. Additionally, they can aid in strengthening the muscles that support balance, posture, and overall wellness.

Check out the five best exercises to flatten your stomach:

1) Leg raise

It's one of the best exercises to flatten your stomach. Along with working the core, this workout works out a variety of other muscles too.

Here’s how to perform a leg raise:

Keep your knees bent, and lie on your back.

Slowly raise both legs over the hips, keeping the soles pointing up.

Lower them both to the level of the chest.

While returning to the starting position, ensure that the legs don't touch the ground.

Do 2-3 sets of 10-12 repetitions.

2) Bicycle crunch

It's another belly exercise to flatten the stomach. The obliques and abdominal muscles are worked by this exercise.

Here’s how to perform a bicycle crunch:

Lie down on the ground, keeping your back straight. Put your hands behind your head, and keep your knees bent.

Try to converge the opposing knee and elbow while keeping your elbows wide. Repeat on the other side.

Maintain an open elbow position, and avoid bringing your elbows up to your face.

Straighten the other leg without letting it touch the ground as you bend one knee towardsyour chest.

Aim to complete three sets of ten reps on both sides.

3) Hollow hold

The hollow hold is a full body workout that engages the entire body and works the core to help maintain proper alignment. This motion flattens the tummy and aids in building core muscle power and stability.

Here’s how to perform a hollow hold:

Straighten your arms and legs while lying flat on your back.

Attempt to press your belly button to the floor by contracting your abdominal muscles inward.

Lift your arms, legs, and upper back off the ground.

Hold the position for 20-30 seconds.

4) Rolling plank

The entire core, especially the lower abs, becomes stronger with this core-stabilizing exercise. This workout can also help flatten your stomach and strengthen the lower back.

Here’s how to do a rolling plank:

Starting in a plank posture, align your body such that the shoulders, hips, and ankles are in a straight line.

Get into a side plank, and turn to the left. Maintain the stance for ten seconds.

Turn to the right side of the body, and hold for an additional 10 seconds.

Repeat while maintaining a plank position.

5) Toe reach

This is a perfect belly exercise if you're a beginner and want to flatten your stomach. It helps in building a strong core.

Here’s how to do a toe reach:

Lie on your back with your legs extended and feet elevated.

As you raise your upper body off the mat, contract your lower abs.

With a brief pause at the top, extend your hands towards your toes.

Slowly descend again.

Perform three sets of 10-15 reps.

Takeaway

Flat belly exercises help flatten the stomach. However, flattening the tummy is about more than just looking better. Additional belly fat can increase your chances of contracting many illnesses, including diabetes, and can make you feel bloated and less confident.

Eat more lean protein and fiber, and less fat and carbohydrates to lose weight around the midsection. You should also include probiotics in your diet, as they aid in digestion. Limit your intake of sugar as well, as it's full of empty calories that do nothing to prevent weight growth.

