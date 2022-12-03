5 Exercises to Help You Stay Energetic as You Age

Feeling energetic even as you age is a huge blessing. Everyone experiences a decline in their energy level with age, which is completely normal.

It's true, though, that people who exercise frequently and eat healthily can see less of a decline in their energy compared to those who don't. There are many factors that determine your energy level; regular exercise is definitely one of them.

Exercise is an important contributor in negating lethargy, and some exercises more than others. If you're fond of yoga, you can check out these easy yoga exercises for a natural energy boost.

So here we are, with some easy and simple exercises that anyone — regardless of age, gender and fitness level — can perform to feel more energetic.

Exercises to Help You Stay Energetic as You Age

Check out the following five exercises that can help you stay energetic as you age:

1) Jumping Jack

They're an effective total body workout that can be performed almost anywhere. This exercise is a type of plyometrics, or jump training, and engages the heart, lungs, and muscles simultaneously. Besides, it also works out the glutes, quads, hip flexors, shoulders, and abdominal muscles.

Jumping jacks are an effective cardio workout that strengthen the heart muscles. A more efficient heart working to pump blood better can help make you more energetic.

Instructions:

Begin by standing up straight with your legs apart and arms by your sides.

Jump upm and spread your feet wider than hip-width apart, nearly touching your arms above your head.

Jump once more, this time lowering your arms and bringing your legs together.

Return to your starting position.

2) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This simple yoga pose is an excellent exercise for everyone, especially aging people, as it's quite straightforward to perform.

If you're not pregnant, do not have high blood pressure or frequent headaches, you can easily perform this exercise without any difficulties. The pose helps make you energetic, as it awakens muscles all along the body, from the head to the toes. It also increases the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the brain, helping energize you.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart, core engaged, and head aligned with the spine. Take a deep belly breath.

Bend from the waist till your palms touch the floor (bend your knees, if necessary).

Move your right foot about 4 feet away from your hands.

Place your left foot alongside your right so that your buttocks are in the air, heels are on the ground, and you're in an inverted 'V' position (again, bending at the knees is acceptable if straightening your legs all the way is uncomfortable).

Straighten your back (no hunching over).

Stand there for a moment, quietly breathing, with your arms and back straight, and heels on the floor.

Bring your right foot back close to your body, followed by your left, and slowly stand.

3) Stretching

Stress can have a negative impact on the body. Taking some time out of your busy schedule to do some simple stretching exercises is an excellent way to relieve stress, and re-energize the mind.

Stretching aids in the suppression of the body's natural defensive response to stressors. Stretching benefits include promoting deep breathing, pain reduction, and mindfulness.

If you want to feel more energetic, try this simple doorway stretch that can help relieve tension in the shoulders and chest. Proceed as follows:

Stand in a doorway with your feet parallel to your hips, keeping your shoulders back and chin up.

Spread your arms so that the upper arms cross across the biceps either side of the doorway.

Inhale deeply, and lean forward as you exhale.

You should feel a stretch across your front chest. Hold the position for 15 to 20 seconds.

As you return to your starting position, take a deep breath in.

4) Swimming

Swimming is an excellent low-impact exercise that's excellent on the joints and for chronic pain.

Not only is it relaxing and calming down, it's also fun and de-stressing. It cools and refreshes the body in addition to improving strength, flexibility, and endurance. Swimming may be an ideal aerobic exercise if you have joint or back problems or have a condition like asthma.

If you're feeling tired and uninspired, swimming laps or doing water aerobics can help recharge your batteries. It can improve blood circulation, oxygenate the muscles, exercise the cardiovascular system, and relieve stress and tension.

5) Brisk Walking

Walking is an energy-generating activity everyone should do, irrespective of their age or gender.

If you think you walk enough throughout the day, think again. When we say you should walk to become more energetic, we mean you need to walk at a brisk pace, and at the very least, you should try to walk 5000-6000 steps in one go.

The pace should be enough to raise your heart and breathing rate. Climb a few flights of stairs, if you can. While walking, make sure to actively engage the core, monitor your posture, be aware of your hip and thigh range of motion, and breathe consciously, working your ribcage like a bellows.

Takeaway

Performing one or more of the aforementioned exercises regularly can help you stay energetic even as you age. For more such exercises, check out our article on best yoga exercises for energy and focus.

