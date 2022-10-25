5 Exercises to Lose Belly Fat & Get Abs

Working out can be a great way to get in shape, but it's not always enough. To see results, you need to combine your workout with healthy eating habits.

If you're looking for ways to lose belly fat, the following exercises can help shed that extra weight and give you the abs of your dreams.

Exercises for Belly Fat Loss and Abs

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Bicycle Crunch

The bicycle crunch is one of the best ways to work the abs, but one might find it difficult if their core is underdeveloped. If you have decent core strength, make sure to work this one into your full body or ab workout routine.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

Start seated on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat.

Lift your legs off the floor, and lean back, keeping a straight line from your shoulders to ankles (this is called the 'plank').

With straight legs, raise one knee towards the opposite elbow, and alternate sides for a total of 30 reps.

When you can do that without any problems, move to bicycle crunches by staying in a plank position but raising both knees at once towards opposite arms for 30 reps on each side.

#2 Jump Rope

Jump rope is an extremely effective way to get your heart rate up and burn calories. Jumping rope is also a great workout for the calves, thighs, and glutes. With regular use of a jump rope, you will be able to see your abs more clearly and reduce overall body fat.

As this exercise requires very little equipment (just the jump rope), it's easy to do it daily. You can even do it at home if you have room for some jumping around.

#3 Forearm Plank

Forearm planks are an age-old exercise option for firing up the core. While you can do these just about any day, at any point in your workout, it certainly works best if you add them at the end of an intense full body workout or a long run to give you that final burn.

To do a forearm plank, follow these steps:

Lie on your stomach with the tops of your feet flat on the floor and elbows directly beneath your shoulders.

Hold this position for 30 seconds or as long as you can maintain proper form.

Repeat for 1-3 sets total (it's better to start with one set and build up from there.)

#4 Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are an excellent way to get warmed up before a workout, as they increase blood flow throughout the body while stimulating metabolism and improving circulation. They also help stretch the muscles, joints, and ligaments for improved flexibility.

To do a jumping jack:

Stand with your feet together and hands by your sides.

Jump so that you're in the air, and spread your legs out to shoulder width, and bring your arms up to shoulder height.

Move back to the starting position, and repeat.

#5 Mountain Climber

Mountain Climbers are a great way to shed some excess fat and tone up the body. They engage the core, arms, shoulders, and legs, making them a great full body option.

To do it:

Begin in a high plank with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and core engaged. Step your right foot forward between your hands.

As you do that, lift your left knee towards the sky, and extend it back, keeping both feet together. The movement should look like someone running on their hands.

Bring your right knee back to meet the left one at a 90-degree angle or less. This is where you want to be when doing mountain climbers (though most people will find this uncomfortable).

Return to the starting position by lowering both knees and stepping back into a high plank again, with hands directly beneath your shoulders.

Repeat for 30 seconds on each side.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises can help you lose belly fat, build muscle, and get the abs you've always wanted.

They're quick and easy to follow, which means you don't need to be a seasoned gymgoer to do these exercises. The great thing about these exercises is that they can be done anywhere, so there's no excuse not to start working on your fitness today.

