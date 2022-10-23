5 Exercises to Lose Weight & Reduce Lower Belly Pooch

If you've got a lower belly pooch, you know it can be difficult to hide, and it can be very uncomfortable.

However, don't despair; with the following exercises, you can get rid of your lower belly pooch and feel great. You don't need a fancy diet or fad workout routine to look great. Just follow these tips, and you will be leaner in no time.

Exercises to Lose Weight and Reduce Lower Belly Pooch

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Plank

The plank is an effective way to strengthen the core and improve posture. Planks are also a great way to burn calories, as they require you to simultaneously hold the position while maintaining muscle tension.

Here’s how it's done:

Get into a push-up position, with your forearms on the floor and palms flat against each other (you can also use your fingertips). Make sure the body is perfectly straight from head to toe, with no sagging in between.

Hold this position for 30 seconds before transitioning into another exercise or repeating it for three rounds (if you’re not quite ready for a round of planks just yet).

#2 Deadlift

Deadlifts are a great exercise for the lower back and glutes. You can do this exercise at home or in the gym if you have access to heavier weights. When performing deadlifts, make sure to use proper form and follow these tips:

Use dumbbells or a barbell depending on what works best for your body type.

Get into an athletic stance with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointed outwards slightly. Hinge forward with your hips.

Hold the weight at arm's length (this should be comfortable).

#3 Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are a great exercise to work the abs, lower back, and hip flexors. They should be done on a soft surface like grass so that you don't hurt yourself when your knees hit the ground.

To start mountain climbers:

Start in a plank position with your hands directly beneath the shoulders.

Engage your core as you bring one knee up towards your chest while bringing the opposite arm forward (so that your right hand and left knee move together).

Bring both feet back together at the same time while returning to the plank position; perform 15 reps per side.

#4 Swimming

One of the best ways to lose weight and reduce lower belly pooch is by swimming. Swimming is a full body workout that also helps tone the body. It's one of the easiest exercises you can do to stay fit and healthy, get into shape, or lose weight.

Swimming has numerous benefits, including:

It's low impact, so it doesn't put stress on the joints.

You use a wide range of muscles when you swim, which builds strength throughout the body.

It’s easy on the joints, as there’s little to no pressure put on them unlike running, where the feet hits the ground with every step, causing extra stress on the areas if they aren’t used to that yet.

The buoyancy in water allows swimmers who have issues with balance to feel less nervous about falling over.

#5 Russian Twist

The Russian twist is a popular exercise for building a strong core and toning up the body. You can do that either with dumbbells or kettlebells as added weights, or with ankle weights.

Here's how you can do it:

To begin the exercise, sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you.

Place a medicine ball or similar weight between your feet, and grasp it with both hands at chest height.

Extend your arms straight out in front of you as if preparing for a push-up or plank position.

Hold this position for 30 seconds without releasing any air from the lungs; reverse the movement by bending at the waist before returning to a seated position with your back straight and abs drawn towards each other (as if holding an imaginary rope).

Repeat ten times before resting for 60 seconds; repeat three times total.

Takeaway

Working out is a good way to reduce lower belly pooch. The aforementioned workouts can help you lose weight and tone up the stomach, but you should also follow a healthy diet.

If you're trying to lose weight quickly, it's recommended that you consult your doctor before starting any new workout programme.

