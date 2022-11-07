5 Exercises to Relieve Runner’s Knee Pain

Patellofemoral syndrome, also known as the runner's knee, is an injury that can result in dull, aching pain at the front of the knee and near the kneecap. It's typical among bikers, runners, and athletes who compete in leaping sports.

You're in luck if you're dealing with this problem right now or just want to lower the likelihood that a runner’s knee will reappear or develop for the first time, impeding your training and competition.

What Is the Fastest Way to Cure Runner’s Knee?

The fastest way to get relief from the runner’s knee pain is to exercise. Additionally, try not to run on concrete surfaces, or opt for physiotherapy.

Overuse from excessive running is frequently to blame. We spend a lot of time at desks and behind the wheel in our culture, which strains our hips and hamstrings and puts undue strain on our knees, particularly when we run. This contributes to poor running mechanics.

The greatest exercises for a runner's knee are therefore those that allow the hips and hamstrings to open up and move naturally, relieving unnecessary strain on the knees.

Check out this list of exercises that help in alleviating runner’s knee pain:

1) Hamstring stretch

This is a great exercise to relieve the runner’s knee as it enables a deeper stretch and, if tolerated, additional emphasis on hip stability.

Instructions to follow:

Lean back and raise your left leg in front of you.

Wrap your hands behind your right thigh while bending your right leg slightly.

Stretching your right thigh as you slowly start to pull it towards you

Pull the leg as close to you as you can, trying to keep it as straight as you can, with the heel flexed and pointed upward.

30 seconds of holding, then move to your left leg.

2) Lateral lunge

The lateral lunge works the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings, all of which are essential for efficient running form. It can relieve runner’s knee pain by building up these muscles.

Instructions to follow:

Step out to the right while maintaining a straightforward gait and level feet.

Lower yourself until your knee is 90 degrees bent. Squat as low as you can while maintaining your left leg straight.

Maintain for some seconds.

To get back to where you were, drive through your right heel.

After completing one side, swap the sides.

3) Straight leg raise

While keeping your knee in a secure, pain-free position, straight leg raises are a terrific technique to relieve a runner’s knee pain and build your quadriceps and hips. Your knee joint should be locked throughout the straight leg lift to lessen the pressure and strain on your kneecap.

Instructions to follow:

Put one knee straight and the other bent while you lay on your back.

Your straight leg should be raised around 15 inches above the ground by first contracting the muscle on the top of the thigh.

A few seconds of holding your leg straight up followed by a gentle descent.

Ten to fifteen times, repeat the leg lift.

4) Clamshell

Clamshell exercise is a terrific way to strengthen your gluteus medius, which is a muscle in your hips. Your glutes aid in regulating the posture of your knee, and a runner’s knee can result from a weakening of these muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

In a side-lying position, bend both knees.

While keeping your feet together, tighten your abs and raise your top knee gradually.

After a short period of holding it high, carefully bring your knee down.

Repeat 15-20 times.

5) Wall slide

Wall slides are most frequently performed to relieve the runner’s knee pain and strengthen the legs. You may incorporate the exercise into your regimen without going to the gym because all you need is a wall. It can be readily incorporated at home, at the office, or wherever there is a solid wall.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your back on a wall and stand up.

Your feet should be spaced around shoulder-width apart with your heels approximately 6 inches in front of your hipbone.

Lower your back and hips down the wall gradually until your knees are at a 45-degree angle.

After about 5 seconds, hold this posture again and get to your feet.

Ten to fifteen times, repeat the slide. Perform a few sets.

Conclusion

One of the most frequent problems that might be troublesome to treat is the runner's knee. Pain is frequently felt in or behind the kneecap. Fortunately, there are stretches, exercises, and therapies for the runner's knee to aid in healing and enable you to resume your normal activities.

