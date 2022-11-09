5 Exercises That Burn Most Fat At Gym To Lose Love Handles

One of the most common aspects of weight loss is to lose love handles. Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific exercise you can do to reduce fat from love handles.

In fact, you can’t target any particular region to lose fat from a specific region (spot reduction). When you lose weight, you do it from all over the body. However, as you lose love handles, you can incorporate certain exercises in your routine that can enable you to tone the muscles as you begin cutting fat.

If you don’t tone your muscles, the skin could become loose as you cut fat, and you won’t be able to attain your desired physique.

Exercises to lose love handles

The following five exercises can enable you to tone your muscles and define the muscles on the side of the core muscles.

1) Bicycle crunch

Bicycle crunches work on the core muscles. To do them. lie on the mat with your hands behind your head. Lift your legs and head, and use your core muscles to hold the position.

To do the exercise, bring your right knee closer to your chest while moving your left elbow towards your right knee. Repeat on the other side with your left knee and right elbow.

2) Side plank

Side planks focus specifically on toning the sides. While it may not help when you’re trying to lose love handles, it will enable you to build a strong core.

To do side planks, lie on the mat on your side. Lift your body, and balance yourself on your forearm and feet. If you’re on your left forearm, extend your right arm towards the ceiling, and hold the position for at least 30 seconds before changing sides.

3) Side bending

Side bending allows you to tone your side muscles. To do a side bending, hold a moderately heavy dumbbell in one hand. and put the other behind your head.

To do the exercise, bend towards the side you’re holding the dumbbell on, and use the side muscles of the other side to pull yourself back up. The objective in this exercise is to use your side muscles and not allow your shoulders or upper body to take over. The entire exercise should be done from the hips.

4) Russian twist

Russian twists are another exercise that helps lose love handles by toning and making them more defined.

To do Russian twists, sit on the floor with your legs folded from your knees, and lock your ankles under a stable weight. However, you can keep your ankles crossed and slightly in the air. Next: hold a weight plate in front of your chest. This is your starting position.

To do the exercise, twist towards your right, and lower the weight towards the right. From there, twist to the left side, and lower the weight towards the left.

It’s important to keep the core strong, and do the entire exercise from your hips. Otherwise, your upper body can take over, which will not benefit your side muscles in any way.

5) Mountain climber

Mountain climbers are a core exercise that's extremely good for burning extra calories.

To do the exercise, go into a shoulder push-up position. Bring your right knee towards your left elbow, and repeat on the other side. To do both sides together, add some speed and power to the exercise.

Bottom Line

To lose love handles, you need to follow a calorie deficit diet. That’s the only way to lose weight, regardless of what exercise you do. When you’re in a deficit, the body dips into the stored calories to make up for the deficit.

Ideally, you should focus on a calorie deficit diet and proper exercise when you want to lose love handles.

