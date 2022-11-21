5 Exercises To Do When You Just Can't Get Motivated

Let's face it: sometimes you just don't feel like working out. It might be because you're tired, or your mind is elsewhere.

However, the fact is that regular exercise — even small workouts — can have a huge impact on your mood, productivity, and overall well-being. So what do you do if your motivation has hit rock bottom?

Best Exercises For When You Just Can't Get Motivated

Here's a look at five simple exercises that can help boost your energy levels and get you moving in no time at all:

1) Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are a great way to get your heart rate up. They’re a good way to warm up before other exercises, and they can be done anywhere, any time with no equipment needed.

To do jumping jacks:

Stand with feet together and arms at sides.

Bend your knees slightly, and jump while raising your arms above your head.

Land on both feet, and repeat for as long as possible each set should be around 20 seconds, which will give you about 30 seconds of rest between sets.

2) Push-Up

Push-ups are a great exercise to build strength in the chest, shoulders, and triceps.

Here's how it's done:

Start by placing your hands on the floor directly underneath your shoulders.

Keep your back straight (but not rigid) throughout this exercise.

If you have trouble keeping this position without rounding at the back of your spine, place a rolled-up towel under each shoulder blade so that you can drop down into a push-up without bending over too much.

Keeping perfect form is important, as it will help keep your body aligned so that you activate all the right muscles; failure to maintain good posture could compromise muscle activation and cause injury.

Lower yourself till there's about an inch between your chest and the floor; press back up again so that you're in the starting position once more.

Repeat for as many reps are prescribed for you (or just do as many as possible till exhaustion).

If regular push-ups are too difficult for you (if they feel like they're causing pain), try doing wall push-ups instead by leaning against a wall with both hands facing outwards towards it. That will reduce any strain on the rotator cuff muscles and allow them time to strengthen before you attempt regular ones again.

3) Squat

Squats are one of the best exercises you can do. They target many muscle groups, and they're easy to modify, so they're appropriate for any fitness level.

To do a squat:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, with your toes pointing forward or slightly outward. Slowly bend at the hips as if you were going to sit in a chair.

Keep your back straight and head up; don't let your knees point inward or outward as you bend down.

As soon as your thighs reach parallel to the floor (or lower), return to the standing position by pushing off with both feet at once (you will feel this more than anything). That’s one repetition.

Do three sets of 15 repetitions every other day. If it gets too easy, add weights like dumbbells or kettlebells for extra resistance.

4) Yoga

Yoga is a great way to get in shape, and it's also a fabulous stress relief. It helps you relax, sleep better, and get more flexible.

Yoga is a great way to relieve stress, as it involves the whole body — you don't just sit around thinking about your problems while holding some poses for ten minutes.

Instead, yoga involves moving through different poses (called asanas) that stretch out the muscles and tendons but also help with balance and coordination. That allows you to focus on an activity that doesn't involve any kind of mental exertion at all.

5) Brisk Walking

Brisk walking is an excellent way to get the blood flowing, clear your head, and stay fit. It's also a great way to start your day.

You can do it anywhere, any time. You don't have to go anywhere or spend any money if you don't want to; just walk around where you are.

Walking will help improve muscle tone and bone health by burning calories and strengthening bones with every stride. That can also assist in reducing arthritis symptoms caused by osteoporosis later and preven injuries from falls that may occur when getting older or frailer due to lack of mobility or strength in joints.

Takeaway

The key to exercising is to find something you can do for ten minutes a day. Even if that means just going for a walk around the block, it will get you moving and help you feel better about yourself.

If all else fails, and your motivation is at rock bottom, try doing some of the aforementioned exercises with friends or family members who can encourage each other.

