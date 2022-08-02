5 Exercises To Strengthen Your Wrists Using Wrist Weights

If you have a weak grip or wrist, you might want to consider trying out some exercises with some wrist weights.

Wrist weights are small, light weights that are worn around the wrist and can be used during most types of strength training exercises. If done properly, they can also help improve your hand function and strengthen your wrists.

In this article, we'll discuss how to use wrist weights to achieve these goals and what you should look out for when using them. We'll also discuss some helpful tips on how to set up an effective home gym so that you can continue working towards better strength in your wrists even after adding these new tools to your routine.

Wrist Exercises to Do With Wrist Weights

Here are five of the best exercises you can do with wrist weights:

#1 Wrist Curl

To perform wrist curls, hold a weight in each hand. Keeping your wrists straight, do not let them bend as you lift the weights towards your waistline.

Your forearms should remain parallel to the floor throughout the exercise, and rotate neither upward nor downward. Your wrists should not move up or down—instead they should remain still.

Keep your wrists stationary on either side of your body during this exercise so that they don’t move left or right while lifting the weights up and down with your hands. Wrist curls can help you build a strong, healthy pair of wrists but can also help you build a massive, massive set of forearms.

#2 Wrist Extension

This is done as follows:

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and a dumbbell in each hand.

Hold the weights by your sides, palms facing up.

Raise the weights up till they're above your forearms; lower them back down to starting position.

Repeat for 8-12 reps (3 sets). Rest 60 seconds between sets, or when you start getting tired and feel like you can't do another rep without dropping the weight on yourself. Try this exercise with an elastic band if you don't have wrist weights handy.

Use a timer or watch with a second hand to keep track of how long it takes for you to complete one set. That'll let you know if your rest period is too long or short. Over time, aim for a second less than what it took you last time till all three sets take no more than 45 seconds each.

#3 Wrist Rotation

Wrist rotations are an easy and effective way to strengthen your wrists and keep them healthy.

Start with a light weight in each hand, and hold the weights in front of your body so that they’re parallel with the floor. Rotate your wrists in a circular motion for 10-15 reps, and switch to the other side.

For an added challenge, do wrist rotations while holding dumbbells at shoulder level instead of keeping them parallel to the floor.

#4 Wrist Flexion

The wrist flexion exercise is the same as a bicep curl. Start with a light weight, and increase it as you get stronger. Hold the weight in your hand, and keep it straight; curl the weight up and down.

Make sure to keep your wrists straight throughout this exercise. You may choose to use less weight it's too much for your wrists.

Clamp your wrist shut, and begin the flexion movement.

#5 Finger Flexion

Finger flexion is a type of joint movement that occurs at the distal end of a joint. It's defined as the bending of any finger or toe towards the palm of your hand or foot, respectively. This movement is an example of overuse injury in athletes and can cause pain, swelling, tenderness and weakness if not treated properly.

To do this exercise:

Sit comfortably with both hands resting on your thighs

Turn your palms up by lifting each wrist

Move each index finger toward its respective thumb while keeping it close to the thumb (do not hold onto the thumb).

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking to strengthen your wrists or improve your grip strength, the aforementioned workouts are a great place to start.

Remember that it’s important to focus on form and not momentum when doing any of these exercises. Start slow, and gradually increase the weight as you get stronger.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you train your wrists? Yes No 0 votes so far