5 Exercises Women Should Avoid After Hysterectomy

The surgical operation used to remove a female’s uterus is called a hysterectomy. The person's medical history and the purpose of the treatment determine the kind of hysterectomy and the technique utilised to remove the uterus.

A healthy lifestyle is required after a hysterectomy and is no longer just an option. All of a sudden, weight gain is a problem.

You might have trouble falling asleep. You might feel agitated. Your body will undergo changes as a result of your hormones.

The good news is that you can mitigate a hysterectomy's after-effects with a healthy diet, regular exercise and stress management.

What is hysterectomy?

A hysterectomy is a procedure to remove the uterus. Depending on the type of hysterectomy, additional organs such as fallopian tubes, ovaries and cervix may also be removed at the same time.

Most hysterectomies are done to cure diseases like cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, endometriosis, adenomyosis, fibroids (growths that develop inside the uterus) and endometriosis.

Hysterectomy is one of the most popular elective procedures performed on American women. However, despite its popularity, it's key to keep in mind that it's a significant abdominal operation that necessitates recovery time.

Exercises to avoid after undergoing hysterectomy

Every woman recovers differently after a hysterectomy. Your health may be significantly affected by what you choose to do after leaving the hospital. Your recovery from a hysterectomy can be sped up considerably with a few easy workouts, though.

They may also assist in reducing the likelihood of experiencing complications following surgery. After a hysterectomy, improper abdominal workouts might raise the chances of internal strain and damage, which can lead to long-term pelvic floor issues.

Here’re five exercises to avoid:

1) Head and shoulder forward raise

Exercises for the abdomen in which the head and shoulders are raised off the ground, such as abdominal curls or sit-ups, should not be performed.

Other variations that must be avoided after a hysterectomy are:

Stability ball sit-ups

Sit-ups and incline bench curls

Sit-ups with a medicine ball

Indirect sit-ups (opposite elbow to knee)

Roll up in Pilates.

2) Double leg raises

Exercises for the abdomen that include simultaneously raising both legs off the ground must be avoided.

Other variations that must be avoided after a hysterectomy are:

Double leg lifts

Cycling legs

Fit ball lifts with both legs.

Criss-Cross in Pilates

Corkscrew in Pilates

Rollover in Pilates

One-Legged Drop.

3) Double leg raises with head lifts

The movement in the exercise is: V-sit with double leg raises and lifted head. Exercises for the abdominal muscles that involve simultaneously lifting the head, shoulders and both legs off the ground need to be avoided.

Other variations that must be avoided after a hysterectomy are:

V-sit in Yoga

Boat pose

The hundred in Pilates

Cycling Twist in Pilates.

4) Plank exercises

Activities for the core that require heavy weight bearing through the upper or upper and lower limbs while the trunk is suspended above the ground should be avoided.

Other variations that must be avoided after a hysterectomy are:

Forward plank position

Standing forward (kneeling)

Standing forward (weight through feet)

Forearm Plank/Hover/Low Plank

Chaturanga pose in Yoga

Crow Pose in Yoga.

5) Abdominal resistance equipment exercises

The pelvic floor may get overworked during a variety of equipment-based abdominal resistance exercises.

Equipment for intense abdominal exercises that should be avoided after a hysterectomy, includes:

Stomach roller

Internal wheel

Machine for crunches

Back/Abs machine (ladies circuit)

Intensive core abdominal exercises on the Pilates Reformer and Cadillac machines.

Key Takeaway

Most women can benefit from the above-mentioned workout advice while recovering from a hysterectomy for three months. Always adhere to the advice given by your surgeon regarding your specific post-operative workouts, though.

By no means is the above list of risky abdominal workouts exhaustive. You can find possibly dangerous abdominal exercises by taking a look at the variations described above.

You may be advised to avoid lifting anything more than 4 kg and to stay off your feet for an extended period of time in the first six weeks following surgery.

That is not to suggest that you will never be able to perform these exercises again. However, before you can resume such high impact or heavily loaded exercises, your body will need some time for recuperation and rehabilitation. You will also need to strengthen your core and pelvic floor.

