Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Explosive Bicep Exercises that Guarantees Big Arms

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
237   //    17 Jul 2018, 21:28 IST

HT Exclusive: Profile Shoot Of Assistant Sub-Inspector Of Gurugram Police Rajbir Singh Siwach
Spider Curl

Biceps are responsible for the explosive strength of the arms. They are primarily made of the long head and the short head, and it imperative that you target both the muscle groups for a complete and a balanced workout.

Along with toning the biceps, have a workout program that has enough variety, which ensures a complete development of the upper body. Relying only on building the arms could turn out to become counterproductive, and may cause further complications in the future.

Training with heavy weights is generally recommended to tone the biceps and to add mass to the arms. However, do not overload the weights as it could lead to a serious injury. Focus on having a higher rep count over lifting heavy loads. In addition, always lift weights in a controlled manner, and beginners should lift weights under expert supervision.

Moreover, keep in mind to supplement the training program with a healthy diet that is rich in protein for maximum benefits.

Include the following five explosive bicep exercises in your training program to build bigger arms.

#1 Incline Hammer Curl


The incline hammer curl is a beginner-level isolation exercise that targets the biceps with unrivalled precision. Additionally, the exercise aids in improving arm strength and shoulder stabilisation.

Instructions

Step 1: Sit on an incline bench and hold dumbbells in both the hands with the palms facing the body. Ensure that the back is rested on the support. Position your hands such that they are perpendicular to the floor.

Step 2: Move your arms upwards by bending your elbows until the dumbbells are just above the torso. The upper arms should be stationary while performing this motion for maximum efficiency.

Step 3: Hold the contraction for a second and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Do not use momentum to lower the weights as it could lead to a rotator cuff injury.

Next up: Zottman Curl

Page 1 of 5 Next
Topics you might be interested in:
Workout Tips Arm Workout Tips
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
5 Top Bicep Exercises That You Cannot Miss
RELATED STORY
5 Best Exercises For Triceps You Should Start Doing Now
RELATED STORY
5 Powerful Cable Exercises for Stronger & Chiselled Chest 
RELATED STORY
5 Powerful Arm Workout With Weights To Build Stronger Arms
RELATED STORY
5 Comforting Neck Exercises To Relieve Sore Neck: Do's &...
RELATED STORY
5 Explosive Arm Workouts For Men To Have Powerful And...
RELATED STORY
5 Highly Effective Muscle Building Back Exercises - Back...
RELATED STORY
6 Proven Belly Fat Exercises That Guarantee Results
RELATED STORY
5 Best Arm Workouts For Women To Reduce Arm Fat And Get...
RELATED STORY
5 Killer Arm Workouts Without Weights To Build Muscular Arms
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us