5 Explosive Home Workouts With Weights To Build Muscle

Dumbbell Shoulder Press is very effective in building the deltoid muscles

Free-weight movements are the go-to exercises when it comes to improving strength and building muscle as these workouts target a host of stabilisation muscles along with the target muscle group.

Many associate the free-weight training programs with long hours in the gym. However, that is not the case as one could perform these workouts at home with minimal equipment, and all one needs are a pair of dumbbells along with any other portable weights.

Nevertheless, even if the free-weight workouts are done at home, it is imperative that one performs proper warm-up before the training program to flex the muscles and improve blood circulation. Additionally, keep in mind to take a protein-rich diet as it goes a long ways towards muscle building and recovery.

Let us shed some light on the five effective workouts with weights that you could perform in the comfort of your home to build muscle and improve the overall strength.

#1 Dumbbell Overhead Shoulder Press

The dumbbell overhead shoulder press is an intermediate-level exercise that targets all the deltoid muscles with greater precision. Additionally, the exercise tones the triceps, forearms and the upper pectoral muscles.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet positioned shoulder-width apart. Secure the dumbbells in both the hands and place them overhead. Ensure that the arms are fully extended and parallel to the body while positioning the palms outwards.

Step 2: Gradually lower the dumbbells until they are in line with your head. The upper arms should be perpendicular to the body and must make a 90-degree angle with the forearms in this position.

Step 3: Hold the contraction for a second and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tip: Do not use momentum to lower the weights as an improper form could cause a serious rotator cuff injury.

