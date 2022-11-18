5 Eye Yoga Exercises for Eye Strain

Has too much screen time got you rubbing your eyes uncontrollably? Fret not – eye yoga is the savior!

Yoga eye exercises, often known as eye yoga, are movements that are intended to tone and condition the muscles that support your eyes. Eye yoga practitioners frequently seek to enhance their eyesight, cure dry eye symptoms, and lessen eye strain. Are you wondering if exercise can help with dry eyes?

Eye strain is a frequent issue when your eyes begin to feel fatigued or hurt after prolonged screen time. After working on a computer, reading a book, or driving for an extended period of time, eye strain is a regular occurrence.

The majority of eye strain incidents are transient and go away after you've rested your eyes. There are a number of activities you can perform to assist relieve eye strain more quickly.

Which Eye Yoga Exercises Are the Best to Relieve Strain

Fortunately, yoga may be an excellent instrument for enhancing the general health and efficiency of all body organs, including our eyes. So be ready to attempt these five yoga poses that will relieve eye strain, regain nerve power, and enhance your vision quickly! Splash some cold water on your eyes, sit up straight, and get ready to try them!

1) Palming

To calm your eyes and aid in their recovery from exhaustion, you must practice this eye yoga.

Instructions to follow:

Close your eyes and sit with a straight spine.

Relax by taking at least 5 long breaths.

Now start rubbing your palms so that they get warm.

Cover your eyelids with your palms.

Continue to hold this position until your eyes have absorbed all of the warmth from the hands.

Next, bring your hands down while keeping your eyes closed.

Repeat the method three to five times while rubbing your palms.

2) Side-to-side rolling

Particularly after a long day at work, this eye yoga helps to extend your eye muscles and relax your eyes.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit upright with your legs straight in front of you.

Your left fist should be closed and resting on your left knee with your thumb pointing up.

Look directly in front of your eye line at a point.

Hold your head firmly in place.

As you exhale, fix your gaze on the left thumb.

As you inhale, fix your gaze on a spot in front of your eye line.

Use your right thumb to perform the motion again.

For both thumbs, repeat the procedure at least 3-5 times.

Lie down and close your eyes.

3) Shifting focus

By practicing this eye yoga, you can ease the tension and pain which is caused by the muscles that assist your eyes to focus.

Here’s how to do it:

For this exercise, put your index finger just a couple of inches away from your nose.

Start focusing on it, and gently move it away from your face.

Look beyond the tip of your finger to anything far away when your arm is completely extended. After concentrating there for a while, return your attention to your finger.

Focus entirely on your finger as you bring it back up to your face until it touches your nose. After a few seconds of focused attention, look at something on the opposite side of the room.

Repeat this 3-5 times.

4) Fast blinking

Fast blinking is yet another great eye-yoga exercise you might attempt. You can sustain attention for a longer period of time and keep your eyes refreshed by blinking.

Here’s how to do it:

Blink as quickly as you can for ten seconds.

Then close your eyes for a little while.

Repeat this for about 2 minutes.

The surface of your eye can be cleaned and particles can be removed with the use of this activity.

5) Figure of 8

You can increase flexibility and eye strength by performing figure-8 eye movements.

Instructions to follow:

Picture a huge 8 lying on the ground.

Slowly draw the 8 with your eyes, going clockwise.

Repeat 8-10 times.

Change orientations and go counter-clockwise while tracing the number 8.

Repeat 8-10 times.

Conclusion

There are many reasons why yoga is good for your health, and maintaining your eye health is one of them.

Eye fatigue or strain can cause redness, dryness, burning, stinging, tears, and impaired vision. A worse issue down the line, such as near-sightedness, can arise if you don't take frequent breaks while using screens. To keep your eyes healthy, it is even more important to practice "eye yoga" activities throughout the day.

