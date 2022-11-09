5 Face Exercises For More Defined Jawline

A strong jawline is essential for your overall facial structure, but it's not something that comes naturally to everyone.

If you're looking to define your jawline, try the following exercises. You can expect results in as little as two weeks.

Best Face Exercises

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Pout and Hold

The pout and hold is a relaxed, soft smile with puckered lips. Pouting stretches the muscles in the cheeks, tensing them and causing them to work extra hard to support the face.

That means the jaw does most of the heavy lifting, as it's pushed forward, helping you look more cut and chiseled.

Here's how this exercise is done:

Lips are slightly parted in a relaxed manner, and the cheeks should be raised slightly to form the shape of an oval. Hold this position for several seconds, and relax.

Eyes up: Looking upward will cause your chin to rise higher than usual, which in turn will make the jawline appear more prominent.

Chin down: Having a strong, defined jawline is all about creating the illusion that it's longer than it really is by using proper posture and facial expressions like this one.

#2 Fish Face

The fish face is one of the most common faces. It doesn’t matter if you’re a teenager, an adult, or even a senior citizen — you can probably do it right now without thinking too hard.

The exercise is simple: just open your mouth as wide as possible, and stick out your tongue. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to start with, and gradually increase it to two minutes over time.

The fish face pulls back the skin on the face, which helps create more definition around your jawline area once you relax back into normal posture again.

This powerful tool also works as a great warm-up before other exercises like squats or bench presses. That's because it stretches out all the muscles in the head and neck region that otherwise remain stiff from sitting at work all day long.

#3 Smile and Hold

Smiling is great in itself. It boosts serotonin, looks great, and is ever so contagious. However, did you know, smiling can make your face look slimmer too? Try the smile and hold exercise with the following steps:

Smile with your mouth closed. Keep your eyes open while you’re smiling.

Hold this expression for 30 seconds, breathing normally and allowing the muscles in your face to relax into the position they’re in at the moment (a frown will become a smile, etc.).

Repeat five times, taking a break between each repetition so that all the muscles in the face can relax.

#4 Frown and Hold

While frowning regularly is not recommended, we wouldn't suggest this exercise if it didn't work.

Nevertheless, the frown and hold is an unconventional, yet effective exercise for toning up the face and working the lower jaw. Beware of any stares you might get for frowning all day, but other than that, you have nothing to worry about.

Here's how it's done:

With your mouth closed, furrow your brows as if you were in pain.

Bring your lips down from the sides, and tense the muscles in your lower jaw and chin.

You should begin to feel some resistance and burn in your face.

Hold for 20-25 seconds or for as long as you can.

Repeat ten times.

This exercise can help you develop the muscles that elevate the eyebrows, which can give your forehead a more defined look.

#5 Mewing

Mewing is a facial exercise that helps define the jawline. While it may sound like a weird name, mewing is pretty easy to do and can be done anywhere (even while you're watching TV or on the phone).

It's also helpful if you want to give yourself a more defined jawline, as it increases the size of your mandible — that’s what holds up the lower teeth. So strengthening this muscle can give you a better-looking smile.

This technique calls for you to rest your tongue on the roof of your mouth instead of its natural resting place. That will tense the muscles in your jaw and chin, helping them look stronger and more chiseled. Mewing should be practiced multiple times per day until you get used to it.

It's done as follows:

Start by opening your mouth as wide as possible and sticking your tongue up against the roof of your mouth.

Hold this position for about 10 seconds before relaxing back into normal breathing mode again.

Repeat at least four times for the best results.

Takeaway

All the aforementioned exercises are great for anyone looking to get a more defined jawline. They’re easy to do, and you can do them at home, so what are you waiting for?

