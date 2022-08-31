5 Facial Yoga Techniques to Get Rid of Double Chin

Before we begin learning of facial workouts to get rid of double chin, let's get acquainted with some of the fundamentals involved in the process.

A layer of fat under your chin, often referred to as submental fat, causes a double chin to develop. It frequently relates to weight gain. However, this does not necessarily imply obesity. This occurrence may also be influenced by genetics or loose skin.

People like to have a chiseled and lean look, which makes removing extra facial fat crucial. You can get rid of double chin using natural means like yoga.

Get Rid of Double Chin with These Facial Yoga

Facial yoga techniques are quite helpful to get rid of double chin. Your face can look lean and taut after a month of performing these workouts consistently.

The muscles and skin around your double chin may be strengthened and toned with the help of the five yoga techniques listed below. Unless otherwise stated, perform each exercise multiple times each day.

1. Lion pose

All of your facial muscles are stimulated and toned by the lion pose. It is among the best asanas for the thyroid glands in the neck region and the face.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your hands on your thighs as you kneel down.

Your jaw should be lowered and mouth must be opened wide.

Powerfully take your tongue out towards your chin.

Make a noise from your neck that resembles a lion's roar while inhaling through your mouth.

Repeat the activity a few times.

2. Cheek uplifts

Your cheekbones will look better after a cheek uplift since it will tone your face and help you get rid of the double chin.

Here’s how to do it:

Snuggle up in your chair and smile as broadly as you can.

Your middle and index fingers should now be on each cheek.

As you lift your cheeks towards your eyes, use your fingers to assist you.

Take a few seconds to relax while holding it there.

Repeat the activity a couple of times.

3. Lip pull

You get high cheekbones and a pronounced jawline through lip pulls, which also tone your facial muscles and get rid of double chin. You also appear younger, thanks to it.

Here’s how to do it:

Maintaining a forward-facing and straight posture, sit or stand comfortably.

Pushing out your bottom jaw will help you lift your lower lip as much as you can.

The muscles in your chin and jaw line should feel stretched while you perform this.

Hold the position for a short period of time, and then release it.

4. Kiss the ceiling pose

If you're wondering how kissing the ceiling—which you probably cannot even reach—will help you get rid of double chin, listen to what we have to say, because you're in for a surprise. Just gazing up uses the chin muscles and aids in fat burning, which makes this workout very effective.

Here’s how to do it:

Maintain a straight back and shoulders while looking up and backwards.

Your chin and neck skin will tighten when you pucker your lips.

Relax after holding for 15 seconds.

In just one week, you'll see improvements if you perform this routine 15 times every day.

5. Stick your tongue out pose

Perhaps young children have a point! You can really get rid of double chin by putting out your tongue! Simhasana is a yoga position that involves flashing your tongue. It helps tone your chin muscles and reduces facial fat, proving to be very effective to get rid of double chin.

Here’s how to do it:

Simply maintain an upright posture and a forward gaze to perform this exercise.

You should widen your mouth and extend your tongue as much as you can.

Hold for five seconds before releasing. Up to 10 times each day, you can perform this workout.

Wrapping Up

A few yoga asanas can assist in toning your facial muscles and help get rid of double chin, just as there are poses to improve your core, chest, and lower body. These poses may be performed anywhere and don't call for any specialized gear. You only need to invest 20 to 30 minutes per day for a few days to notice an impact.

Pranayama and meditation are also very helpful in reducing facial fat and obtaining a healthy glow in addition to these yoga practices.

To always appear radiant, perform quick facial massages with your bare hands on a daily basis, engage in yoga asanas, maintain a nutritious diet, and drink enough water.

