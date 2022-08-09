5 Fat-Burning Superset Exercises

Supersets are a fantastic way to further drive toning and fat loss. They are the best choice when you want to sneak in a workout in a short time. Superset training is an excellent tool you can use in your weight-training session when trying to get accelerated results for burning fat.

Supersets involve performing two exercises back-to-back with no rest in between. After you have done both exercises, rest and recover and then repeat the process in the next set.

Five Best Superset Exercises for Fat Loss

Supersets aren’t for everyone, and there are methods that can be slightly dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing. However, if you use them properly, they can help you burn more fat in less time while preserving your muscle and strength. Follow the steps for each of the exercises given below to reap the benefits of superset training for fat loss.

1. Squat with Barbell Press

It's a great two-in-one total body fat-burning exercise. It works your lower body, your back, and your core while using your upper body in full during the routine, making it a full-body workout.

To boost your squat numbers, try supersetting a shoulder exercise with it. The standing barbell press is excellent for building shoulder strength and can also recruit your core when done in a rack. Simply transition from a barbell back squat to a barbell push press on the same rack. This can be done during primetime at your gym.

Try doing squats for 5 sets of 6-8 reps, followed by barbell presses for 5 sets of 8-10 reps.

2. Deadlift with Bent-Over Rows

Fat-burning superset exercises are effective for men and women. For example, you can do barbell deadlifts with bent-over rows or dumbbell shoulder press with cable rear delt flyes. You can easily transition from one exercise to the next, so this is a good option for those days when the gym is busy and equipment is hard to come by.

Both of these exercises will work your back. The deadlift, however, also targets your glutes and hamstrings.

When you do bent-over barbell rows in this pairing, make sure you aren’t using momentum to carry you through the exercise. Focus on squeezing hard from your back to reap maximum benefits. Perform deadlifts in 4 sets of 5 reps and bent-over rows in 4 sets of 8 reps.

3. Barbell Lunges with Burpees

This fat-burning superset will help get you there. Barbell lunges can be a great tool for a cardiovascular workout if you take your rep range high enough. Pairing them with cardio-based exercises, such as burpees or jump rope, will leave you dripping with sweat.

This superset is not a warm-up—it’s an intense exercise pairing that will leave your muscles feeling like they’ve just been attacked by a swarm of bees.

To add another layer of difficulty to it, hold each lunge or squat for 20 seconds before you move on to the next one. By the time you get to the burpees, you should feel like you want to pass out or die. Try doing squats for 5 sets of 6-8 reps, resting for 30 seconds between sets.

Follow this with 5 sets of 8-10 reps on the barbell press.This combo is especially challenging if you reverse the order (doing the lunges first and then moving onto the burpees).

4. Bench Press with Bodyweight Push-Up

This superset targets the same muscle group: the pectorals. If you use two different exercises to work the same muscle group, you can make dramatic improvements in your muscular endurance.

First, perform a heavier bench press to build strength in your chest. Next, move into bodyweight push-ups to tire your muscles. It’s important that this superset be the end of your chest workout—after completing your sets, your chest should be so fatigued that further exercises would be ineffective. Do 3 sets of 6-8 reps of bench press, and then do 3 sets of push-ups up to failure.

5. Mountain Cimbers with Hanging Leg Raises

This fat-burning exercise will get your heart rate up, working the core, lower body and shoulders. Mountain climbers work your core and cardio at the same time. Plus, they're really fun! Continue a full-body workout by combining supersets of cardio and strength exercises to get a sculpted physique.

After mountain climbers, perform hanging leg raises. Your hip flexors and lower abs will be tired from the mountain climbers—they’ll have to work hard to complete the leg raises without using any momentum. Do mountain climbers in 3 sets of 25-50 repetitions with hanging leg raises in 3 sets of 10-20 repetitions.

Takeaway

Supersets can really step up your workout routine when you wish to heighten the intensity. They take less time so you can perform more exercises in your sessions. Plus, supersets are a great way to burn fat, both at rest and during workouts!

Edited by Ramaa Kishore