5 Floor Exercises That Burn the Most Calories

Floor exercises are basic workouts that can be done anywhere with just a floor mat.

These workouts tone various parts of your body. According to many fitness gurus, they are fantastic for your abdomen and inner thighs.

Exercises performed on a floor mat are easy and do not necessitate the use of high-tech equipment.

By building key muscles in your body, such as core strength, muscular endurance, and flexibility, you can burn fat and improve your overall shape.

Floor exercises to shred those extra pounds

Floor-based movement strengthens the core and improves the capacity to transfer force from the pelvis to the shoulder. The best thing about floor workouts is that they can be done almost anywhere.

You only need your body and, if desired, a mat. There's no need to go to the gym.

Below, we have listed some of the best floor exercises you can do to burn calories.

1) Crab toe touch

The lower back and abs are the primary targets of crab toe touch. Glutes, hamstrings, and shoulder muscles are the secondary muscles that are affected. As a result, this exercise helps to significantly reduce fat in the affected areas.

Here's how to do a proper crab toe touch:

Sit on the mat with your knees bent, your feet together, and your hands behind your back.

Raise your right leg and kick it forward, touching your right foot with your left hand.

Lay your right leg on the mat, kick your left leg forward, and place your right hand on your left foot.

To lose weight, repeat the technique 10 to 15 times.

2) Push-ups

Push-ups are a type of strength training exercise. However, for a well-rounded workout, include some extra floor routines for optimal weight loss.

Here's how to do push-ups:

Lay on the floor.

Maintain a straight line with your legs and palms pointing down near your chest.

Bend your elbows and balance your body in your hands.

Lift your body slowly, balancing it on your palms and toes.

Push yourself up and down without bending your knees or contacting the ground.

Starting with ten repetitions is a good place to start.

3) Side plank push-ups

Push-ups in the side plank position strengthen your core muscles. It also activates the chest, shoulders, and back muscles. It will help you lose weight successfully if you do it on a regular basis.

Here's how to do side plank push-ups:

Maintain a plank position by bending your elbows to the sides.

Reduce to a push-up position and swivel your torso to produce a side plank.

Perform another push-up by lowering your left hand to the mat.

Complete one repetition by lifting your right arm and returning to the side plank.

4) Mountain climber

Climbers are excellent for increasing cardiovascular endurance, core strength, and agility. With mountain climbers, you engage numerous muscle groups. It's almost like getting a total-body workout with just one activity. You'll also gain heart health benefits and burn calories because it's an aerobic activity.

Here's how to do a mountain climber:

Start with a plank position, evenly distributing the weight between your hands and toes.

Check your form. Your hands should be roughly shoulder width apart, your back should be flat, your abs should be engaged, and your head should be in alignment.

Pull your right knee as far as you can into your chest.

Switch legs, bring one knee in, and pull the other out.

Keep your hips down and run as long and as quickly as you can with your knees in and out. With each leg change, alternate breathing (inhaling and exhaling).

5) Starfish crunches

Starfish crunches shape your center by targeting your core abdominal muscles. It is the most effective approach to remove fat that has accumulated around your abdomen and hips.

Here's how to do starfish crunches:

Lie down on your back with your legs extended wide.

Raise and extend your right hand.

Lift your left leg and make contact with your right fingertips as you do so.

Return your legs to the starting position, completing one repetition.

Rep 15 times on the other side.

6) Russian twist

The Russian twist works all of your core muscles, making it an excellent abs workout. This exercise strengthens and stabilizes your spine, resulting in a fit and functional core.

Here's how to do a Russian twist:

Sit on the floor with your legs straight out in front of you.

Lean back slightly to produce a V-shaped shape with your body and legs, bracing your abdominal wall to engage your core.

Twist your torso from side to side while balancing here without moving your legs.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh