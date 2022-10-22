5 Foam Roller Exercises to Relieve Stress

You're skipping out on one of the primary advantages of foam roller exercises if you merely use it to relieve pain after a workout.

Acupressure points that are linked to the adrenals can be addressed while using the foam roller. Additionally, increasing the muscles and fascia's flexibility might aid in deepening breathing, which makes your body feel calmer.

Foam roller exercises can aid with flexibility as well as the body's ability to receive oxygen and blood. Since we are exposed to pollutants and stress on a daily basis, rolling is vital. It's a type of conscious movement, similar to yoga, and it helps you become more aware of your body, which is a tremendous advantage.

Best Foam Roller Exercises

Foam rolling is a form of self-massage that is used to relieve tightness or trigger points, which are concentrated areas of tight muscle. Stretches and roller exercises will help to loosen up the tissues, which may result in an improved range of motion and pain relief.

Here are some of the best foam roller exercises to include in your routine:

1) Roll out the kinks

This exercise relieves the tension in the upper back, helping you calm down.

Here’s how to do it:

Lower your mid-back over the foam roller while lying on your back.

To hold your neck and head, firmly fuse your fingers behind your head.

Roll up while inhaling and stopping at the top of the shoulder blades, using your feet to propel the motion.

Take a breath out, roll and massage your spine till it reaches the base of your ribs.

2) Snow Angel

Your front body will undoubtedly be stiff if your shoulders are tense and bent forward from stress. This activity helps to correct the spine and opens up the chest.

Instructions:

As you lay on the roller, make sure your entire spine is supported. In order to widen and open your chest, start by extending your arms at your sides, palms facing up.

Take a deep breath in as you slowly and carefully raise your arms aloft, maintaining them parallel to the floor and as close to the mat as you can manage.

Completely exhale as you lower your arms back to your sides.

3) Hip flexor stretch

Long durations of sitting can seriously damage your hip flexors. Although stretching is beneficial, foam rolling is even better since it works to release both the muscle tissue and the fascia that surrounds it.

Instructions:

Start by laying on a foam roller with your back to the floor and your arms in a forearm plank position.

With your right leg comfortably bent to the side, position the foam roller beneath your left hip flexor.

On the foam roller, target the hip flexor while slowly rolling up, down, and side to side while resting on your forearms.

Pay close attention to any trigger points.

Spend 30 seconds doing this.

4) Rolling mermaid twist

Although it's a little bit simpler to enter, it wrings out the organs and provides the same advantages as the pigeon pose.

Instructions:

Put your left shin out to the left and your right shin in front of you so that your knees are spaced apart.

Put your hands on the roller with your palms facing the roller to the right of you.

Reach out and elevate your sides, then raise your head above your shoulders.

After taking a breath, roll the roller up your forearms to the point immediately below your elbows.

As you roll back to the beginning position, breathe out. Five times on one side, then five times on the other.

5) Calf stretch

For an added spring in your stride, consider foam rolling these muscles in addition to calf stretches.

Instructions:

Place the roller beneath your calves as you sit down on the floor with your legs fully stretched.

Your weight should be supported by the roller as you raise your body up. Apply additional pressure by crossing your left leg over your right.

Slide your right calf slowly back and forth on the roller while using your arms to move your body forward and backward.

Key Takeaway

Foam rolling employs friction to relieve tension and realign the fascia, much like a massage. By encouraging blood flow, using a foam roller as part of your cool-down may also help to avoid or decrease post-workout pain.

