5 Full Body Barbell Exercises for Fat Loss

Fat loss is a common goal in many exercise programmes. It has many benefits, including looking better and having more energy.

When it comes to burning fat, there are many exercises that can be used to achieve this goal. However, barbell exercises are some of the most effective ways to boost metabolism and get rid of unwanted fat before it becomes a problem. Below we will discuss a few full body barbell exercises for fat loss:

Best Full Body Exercises for Fat Loss

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Deadlift

Deadlifts are one of the most effective full body exercises you can do. Not only do they work the legs, back, and arms, but they also strengthen the core.

If you're new to deadlifts, make sure you're lifting properly before moving on to more reps or heavier weights. Proper form is key when doing deadlifts, as that not only protects from injury but also helps build muscle faster than sloppier movements would allow for.

#2 Front Squat

The front squat is a great exercise for the legs, core, and shoulders, with less stress on the lower back. It’s also a good alternative to the barbell back squat if you have shoulder problems or inflexibility in the upper body.

To execute this move:

Hold the bar with an overhand grip at shoulder width — a few inches wider than when performing a standard back squat — and place it across your collarbone (not behind your neck).

The elbows should be pointing up toward the ceiling and palms facing forward.

Bend at your knees till they reach 90 degrees knee--bend depth (or as deep as you can go), and descend into a full squat position by flexing the hips and knees simultaneously.

At full depth, raise yourself back up by pushing through your heels while keeping your chest up and abs tight throughout the movement; repeat for reps per set as desired.

#3 Barbell Row

The barbell row is a compound movement that targets the traps, lats, rhomboids, and rear deltoids. It can be performed with a variety of angles: low handle on the floor (seated or standing), high handle on the floor (standing), low handle at knee level (standing), and high handle at knee level (seated).

The most difficult variation is the one where you hold the barbell in your hands while standing. That requires more core strength because if you don’t keep your back straight, it will hurt.

Make sure to keep your core tight before each rep, and focus on pulling with your back muscles instead of just curling your arms up during each rep.

#4 Military Press

The military press is an intense compound movement that targets the entire deltoid region. It's one of the best ways to hit the shoulders while engaging the core and legs.

To perform a military press:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a barbell in front of you with palms facing forward. The arms should hang down by your sides but slightly bent at the elbows.

Push the barbell over your head till your arms are straight above you (or as far as they can go).

Lower back to the starting position, and repeat for specified reps.

#5 Barbell Squat

The barbell squat is an excellent full body exercise that works the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles. It can be performed using a barbell or dumbbells at the gym or at home with kettlebells.

A wide stance squat (or barbell back squat) is done as follows:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart with a light weight held across your back.

Keep your chest up and eyes looking straight ahead throughout the movement.

Keep your knees behind your toes as you bend them to lower yourself into position till your thighs are parallel to the floor (make sure to keep your hips back).

Push through the heels to return to the starting position, and repeat for desired reps.

Takeaway

The aforementioned barbell exercises will help you with fat loss, muscle building, and general fitness.

They're great for both men and women of all ages and experience levels — from beginners to experienced lifters. You can do these at home or in the gym. These exercises are easy to learn, so there's no need for expensive equipment or a personal trainer.

These barbell workouts are not a silver bullet for fat loss, though. If you’re looking to lose weight, the best thing you can do is eat a healthy diet and work out regularly. However, if you want to maximize your results with just one workout routine, these workouts can help.

