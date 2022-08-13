5 Full Body Calisthenics Exercises for Fat Loss

Calisthenics has become a popular sport in recent years. More people started getting drawn to it during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people took to public parks and home equipment to work out. Since then, calisthenics has grown into a worldwide sport for recreational fun, strengthening, and toning the body.

When we say toning the body, it’s because calisthenics is effective in burning lots of calories and burning fat in the long run. It comprises bodyweight movements that could be isometric or isotonic, i.e. static holds and dynamic movements. Both types of movements can be helpful with building strength and muscle.

Best Calisthenics Exercises to Burn Fat

Here are five of the best calisthenics movements to burn calories and shed fat in. The best part is, all these calisthenics exercises can be performed using only your bodyweight, so you don’t need any equipment or accessories to do them.

So, let's get started:

#1 Jump Squat

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

Pushing your hips back, drive your knees forward, and drop into a squat.

Jump up from the squat position explosively, and launch yourself straight up into the air.

Land back on the ground with soft knees, and drop into your next squat immediately.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#2 Explosive Push-up

It's done as follows:

Get into a high plank position on the floor, and drop your body down towards it.

Push yourself back up explosively into the air, pushing your hands off the ground, if possible.

Land down with soft elbows, and lower yourself immediately for the next rep.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#3 Burpee

It's done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet together.

Drop your hands down to the floor beside your feet, and jump your legs back into a high plank.

Drop your body to the ground, and push yourself back up immediately.

Jump your legs back between your hands, and jump straight up immediately.

Land with soft knees, and drop your hands down immediately for your next rep.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#4 Box Jump

Here's how it's done:

Stand close in front of a box or bench.

Squat down a little, and launch yourself up in the air, jumping forward and landing on the box with soft knees.

Jump or step off the box, and prepare for your next rep.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#5 Jumping Lunge

It's done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet together. Get into a lunge stance, with one foot ahead of the other.

Drop down into a lunge position, and jump up explosively, launching yourself in the air and switching the position of your legs.

Land back with soft knees in the switched position, and lunge into your next rep immediately.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Who would’ve thought bodyweight movements could be so intense? The best part about calisthenics is that you can perform them without any accessories, making them easily accessible to anybody trying to shed some pounds.

Add the aforementioned exercises to your routine three to four times a week for the best results. Remember that diet and recovery also play an important role in weight loss. So exercise regularly; eat well, and get plenty of sleep.

