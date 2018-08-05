5 Couple workouts you must try with your partner

Working out together is the best kind of couple goals

A couple that works out together stays fit together – there’s absolutely no doubt about that. That’s the ultimate embodiment of the term ‘couple goals’. And as you’ve probably deduced from the title, this article is all about exercises you can do with your other half and have fun while you’re at it. Exercising as a couple not only encourages some healthy competition but also builds up your motivation to workout by leaps and bounds.

Oh and did we mention that working out with a partner is actually better, due to the increase of serotonin in the brain which gives you an exercise high and all the more ability to break double the sweat. Of course, then there’s a need to maintain a good lifestyle in this day and age, with more and more people deviating towards eating and living right.

Learning new things from each other, co-ordinating in tandem and sweating it out together is only going to bring you guys closer. Another big bonus is that a lot of the exercises we’re about to recommend don’t require you to hit the gym and can be done in the privacy of your own home.

Before we do get into tips though, we strongly advise you to get a clean bill of health from your doctor for you and your partner so that no harm comes in the way of the good you’re about to do. With that in mind let’s take a look at 5 crazy and fun couple workouts.

#1 Wheelbarrow Push-ups

One of the best ways to get close and personal with your partner during your workout regime and practice a healthy exercise at the same time is to give the wheelbarrow push up a try. It’s as beneficial as a normal push up, the only difference being that, true to its name, it involves your partner holding you like a wheelbarrow.

Step 1: Have your partner grab your feet so that you take a stance similar to a wheelbarrow, where you’re only being held up by your hands.

Step 2: Take a step forward with each hand before proceeding to do a push-up.

Step 3: Return to your original stance and repeat the above.

Important Tip: Begin with 2 sets of 8 reps before switching places with your partner.

