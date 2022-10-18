5 Glute Exercises with Weights for Women to Get Toned Butt

The gluteus maximus is the largest muscle in the body, and it's responsible for many movements.

Getting toned glutes requires resistance training with weights and often includes isolation exercises that specifically target the butt muscles. By doing glute exercises with weights regularly, you can get the glutes you've always wanted.

Glute Exercises for Toned Butt

Here's a look at five such exercises for women:

#1 Bridge

The bridge is a great exercise for building muscle in the glutes, while also stretching out the lower body. It essentially doubles up as a yoga exercise while also serving the same purpose as a strength training workout.

Here's how you do a bridge:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Place your arms by your sides, with palms down.

Press into the floor with your arms, shoulders, and back of your head to lift the hips up off the floor.

Tilt the pelvis under by contracting the glutes as you lower down slowly back to starting position to complete one rep.

Do 10-15 reps for three sets.

#2 Walking Lunge with Dumbbell

The walking lunge is a great unilateral exercise that helps build strength in the lower body via resistance. It also amps up core strength, as it uses the torso to stabilize the lower body as you walk.

Follow these steps to do a walking lunge:

Take a dumbbell in each hand, and step forward with your right leg.

Keep your back straight and core tight, and weight in your heels as you lower yourself down into a lunge till both knees are bent at 90 degrees.

Pause for a second, and push off the floor to return to the starting position.

Make sure you don't lean forward or backward when lunging down; keep your torso upright.

#3 Hip Thrust

Hip thrusts are a great way to get your glutes firing, especially if you're new to weight training and want to ease into strength training. This exercise can be done with a bench or chair and requires very little equipment — just a barbell, weight plates, and some dumbbells (for variation).

To do this move:

Lie down on your back, with the top of your back against the edge of a bench or chair.

The feet should be flat on the floor about hip-width apart.

Bend your knees 90 degrees so that they're pointing straight up towards the ceiling, and try not to let them drop inwards towards each other as you do this exercise.

Hold onto something stable for support as needed; if using dumbbells, place one hand down flat on each side while keeping the elbows bent at 90 degrees.

With weights in hand (dumbbells), extend your arms above the head by fully locking out the elbows — this is where you will start each rep during your set.

With arms extended above the head and holding onto weights (if using), lower your chest towards the floor by bending your arms till the upper arms are parallel to the ground. A slight bend in elbows is fine.

Pause briefly before raising your chest back up while squeezing your glutes as hard as possible.

Repeat ten times for two sets.

#4 Deep Squat

The squat is a great exercise for the glutes, hamstrings, quads, and calves. When you do this exercise properly, it can help you burn fat in those areas while also building strength in your legs.

To do a deep squat with weights:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold dumbbells by your sides.

Lower yourself down till your thighs are a little further than parallel to the floor while keeping your back straight and core tight. Think about pulling up on an imaginary string tied to the top of the head.

Press through the heels to return to the starting position, and repeat 15 times or as many as you can handle before fatiguing.

#5 Single Leg Deadlift

The single leg deadlift is a great unilateral exercise focusing on the glutes, hamstrings, and quads.

Here's how you can do it for stronger glutes:

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding weights in your hands at shoulder height.

Bend your knees, and hinge forward from hips, keeping your back flat and chest lifted throughout the movement. Use a light weight to begin; focus on form first.

Lift one foot off the floor so that only one foot remains planted on the ground as you continue to lower your torso towards the ground.

Return to the starting position by raising the torso back up using power generated in the hips till you're standing upright again with feet together. Repeat with the other leg to complete one rep.

Do 15 reps, alternating legs each time you perform the exercise.

Takeaway

We’ve gone over a few glute exercises women can do at home with just weights. They can help you get a more toned lower body and give it the shape you have always wanted.

If you’re looking for more information on how to get a better butt, speak with a nutritionist or personal trainer. That will help you chalk out a personalized plan tailored to your needs.

