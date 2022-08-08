5 Hammer Curl Variations Exercises For Men

Curling a barbell or dumbbell is a staple exercise for building biceps, but it can get boring after a while.

Adding new variations to your hammer curl routine can not only help you avoid plateaus but also challenge your muscles in new ways. There're a few hammer curl variations we recommend adding to your routine:

Hammer Curl Variation Exercises For Men

Here's a look at five such exercises for men:

#1 Standing Dumbbell Hammer Curl

The standing dumbbell hammer curl is a variation of the traditional dumbbell hammer curls and targets your biceps.

This exercise can be done using one or two arms, depending on your fitness level and ability to perform it correctly. To perform a standing dumbbell hammer curl with both arms, hold one dumbbell in each hand, and stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Rest the weight on top of your thighs while holding them up at 90 degrees to engage the core muscles.

Begin by curling the left arm up toward your shoulder while keeping the right arm straight at all times during this movement. Reverse this movement when you've completed 12 repetitions for each arm, and repeat on the other side.

#2 Kettlebell Hammer Curl

This is a great variation of the hammer curl, and it’s easier on your wrists than holding a straight barbell. Moreover, you can use different weights in each hand so that you can gradually increase the weight as you build up strength.

Kettlebell Hammer Curls are done by holding a kettlebell with both hands and standing with feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your back straight and head up while keeping the kettlebell directly in front of you throughout this exercise.

Raise it directly upward till it reaches eye level or slightly above before lowering it again under control. Use a neutral grip to pull the kettlebell up to your chest.

#3 Hammer Incline Curl

Incline hammer curls are a great way to work your forearms and biceps. You can do them seated or standing, depending on the availability ofequipment.

To perform this exercise, start with a dumbbell in each hand, and sit on an incline bench (or something similar) at roughly 45 degrees. Hold the dumbbells at your shoulders with palms facing forward, elbows slightly bent, and straighten both arms completely so they’re parallel to the ground.

Bend your elbows, and lower the weight down towards your sides till they reach 90 degrees. Press up again till you get a full extension of the arm. Repeat for 10-15 repetitions before switching sides.

#4 Preacher Hammer Curl

The preacher hammer curl is one of the best exercises you can do to build muscle in your biceps. It can be performed with a barbell, dumbbells or EZ bar. You can also choose to perform it either standing or sitting on a bench.

To perform this exercise, sit on the edge of a preacher bench, with your arms hanging straight down from your sides. Your forearms should be facing forward and parallel to each other. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and rest them against your thighs so that they don't move during the exercise.

No matter what type of equipment you use for this exercise, start by curling the weight up till it reaches shoulder level. Lower them back down slowly till they touch your thighs again, at which point they'll stay there throughout their descent phase. Reach full extension again once both arms are fully stretched outwards straight ahead without any twisting whatsoever.

#5 Cross-Body Curl

Cross-body curls are a great way to mix up your biceps workout routine by using one arm to go across your chest. It’s similar to standard hammer curls, but you do it with one arm at a time. This exercise hits your biceps from an entirely different angle and can help you build bigger, better muscles.

When doing this movement, make sure you use a light weight so that you don’t irritate your shoulder joints or cause any muscle pain in other parts of your arm. You can also try doing cross-body dumbbell curls by switching between two weights (one in each hand) instead of keeping a weight in one hand.

Takeaway

Overall, hammer curls are a great exercise for people with lower back issues or who want to avoid any pain or discomfort when lifting weights.

They also work well for beginners who need an easy way to build up their strength.

