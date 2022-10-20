5 Hatha Yoga Exercises & Poses

Hatha yoga is a general term for any type of yoga that combines physical poses (called asanas) with breathing exercises (pranayama). Most popular yoga styles in the US, such as Ashtanga, Restorative, Vinyasa, Iyengar, etc., fall under the Hatha category.

At the same time, the word "hatha" has come to mean a certain type of yoga class in the US that is usually slow-paced and focuses on the correct alignment. Unlike the Vinyasa classes, which often move quickly through a series of poses, hatha classes tend to move at a slower pace and give more instruction on how to do each pose correctly.

Hatha yoga will calm your mind, body, and soul and prepare you for deeper meditation.

Hatha Yoga Poses and Exercises

The following Hatha yoga poses and exercises are ideal for beginners. Start off with these five moves, and then you can incorporate tougher asanas into your practice.

1) Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

The mountain pose is an important part of Hatha yoga for beginners, and it is the foundation for all standing yoga asanas. It works out all of your muscles and is great for your posture. Do tadasana when you are hungry and practice control to avoid getting hurt.

To do this yoga pose:

Stand up straight with your feet next to each other, and your toes touching. Your heels can be about an inch apart.

Keep your hands close to your body, and make sure your thighs are firm.

Raise your kneecaps, but don't tighten your lower stomach.

When you lift your feet, the arches on the inside of your ankles should be straight.

Turn your upper thighs gently inward and pull your tailbone toward the floor. Bring your pubis up to your belly button.

To stay balanced, look straight ahead and fix your eyes on a single point.

Take a deep breath in as you stretch your arms up, and let your whole body stretch from your head to your toes.

Hold for up to 60 seconds, exhaling as you release.

2) Vrikshasana

The tree pose stretches your legs, arms, and back. It also helps you keep your mind in balance.

One of the Hatha yoga poses for beginners that helps relieve sciatica, strengthen the legs, open the hips, and improve balance is called Vrikshasana. It is also known to help people focus better.

To do this yoga pose:

Stand straight with your arms at your sides.

Put the inside of your right foot on your left thigh. Put the bottom of the shoe flat and firmly on the thigh. Make sure the left leg is in a straight line.

Find your balance, take a few deep breaths, and slowly raise your arms from the sides over your head. Put your hands together in Anjali mudra.

To keep your balance, look straight in front of you at a single point.

Stretch your body tight and keep your back straight as you take long, deep breaths. With each breath, calm down.

Slowly lower your hands and let go of the leg.

After a short break, repeat the pose with the other leg.

3) Uttanasana

The Uttanasana, or standing forward bend, is good for both the body and the mind. Even though it's simple, it's far from easy because you need flexible hamstrings, calves, hips, and patience. This simple pose shows how your body and life go through the ups and downs.

To do this yoga pose:

Put your hands on your hips and stand up straight. Exhale and hinge from your hips to bend forward.

Stretch from your hips to your head as far as you can.

Touch the ground or a block with your fingertips. Let go of your head and neck in the back.

As you breathe in, feel your torso get longer, and as you breathe out, feel your chest move toward your toes.

Stay in the pose for up to one minute

To get out of the pose, bring your hands back to your hips and slowly lift your upper body.

4) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This Hatha yoga pose improves blood flow to the brain, and also energizes, strengthens, and lengthens the muscles. It will tone your core and your waist, lengthen your hamstrings and calves and strengthen your back.

To do this yoga asana:

Get on your hands and knees, so your body looks like a table.

Make sure your hands are even with your shoulders and your feet with your hips.

Breathe out and raise your hips.

Straighten your elbows and knees at the same time.

Your body should look like an upside-down V, and your toes should point outward.

Press your hands into the ground and stretch your neck out. Your ears should touch the inside of your arms.

Hold the pose for a short time.

Bend your knees to release yourself from the asana.

5) Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

The Bridge Pose is a part of Hatha Yoga that strengthens the core and lower body and makes the spine longer. When you do the Setu Bandhasana, your energy level goes up and your nervous system and endocrine system are stimulated.

To do this yoga asana:

Lay on your back on a yoga mat with your knees bent. Put your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Put your palms down and keep your arms next to your body. Your fingers should touch your heels lightly.

Take a deep breath in and lift your hips by pressing your feet into the ground. Roll your back off the ground. Keep your knees about as far apart as your hips.

Raise your chest by putting pressure on your arms and shoulders.

Using your legs and buttocks, lift your hips as high as you can.

Hold for between 4 and 8 breaths.

Take a deep breath out and slowly let the spine roll back to the floor.

Takeaway

Hatha yoga has many health benefits. Regular practice of Hatha yoga can relieve anxiety, improve your balance, and have positive effects on several components of fitness. It will improve your cardio endurance, muscle strength, endurance, as well as flexibility. These five basic Hatha yoga poses can start off your yoga practice, and as you progress, you can slowly add more advanced asanas.

Poll : 0 votes