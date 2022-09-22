5 Health Benefits of Getting Enough Vitamin D3

Vitamin D or D3 is an essential mineral well-known for its contribution to bone health and immunological function.

According to the National Institutes of Health, most people meet at least a portion of their daily requirement of vitamin D through exposure to UV radiation, which is why it's commonly referred to as the Sunshine Vitamin (NIH).

Only a few foods, such as eggs and fatty fish, such as salmon, contain vitamin D naturally. However, many others, such as milk and orange juice, have been fortified with the nutrient.

Why is so much focus placed on this fat-soluble vitamin? According to research, vitamin D has a lot of health benefits. Read on to find out what this crucial nutrient can and cannot do for you.

Health Benefits of Vitamin D3

Check out these five health benefits that come from consuming Vitamin D3:

1) Strong Bones

Vitamin D's bone-building and bone-strengthening properties are well-known. It stimulates calcium absorption in the intestine, which ultimately allows for adequate bone mineralization. Without vitamin D, the calcium that helps the bones would be unable to do its function.

Vitamin D is necessary for bone development and to prevent bones from becoming brittle. When combined with calcium, it can help prevent osteoporosis, a disease characterized by a decline in bone density and quality.

2) Can Strengthen Muscles

According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, vitamin D has an impact on muscle strength in addition to its bone-building ability. A deficiency in vitamin D can raise the likelihood of having weak muscles, which in turn increases the risk of falling.

That's particularly noteworthy for the elderly. Vitamin D can aid in increasing muscle strength to help avoid falls, a prevalent cause of disability and mortality in older people.

3) Boosts Immunity

Vitamin D can also boost immunity. It can strengthen the immune system by combating pathogenic germs and viruses.

A 2017 BMJ study of 25 randomized control trials comparing vitamin D supplements to placebos concluded that vitamin D lowered the incidence of acute respiratory infection with daily or weekly vitamin D supplementation, especially in vitamin D-deficient patients.

According to a study published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017, high latitudes and the winter season are risk factors for vitamin D deficiency, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses and bad consequences.

4) Can Prevent Hypertension

A 2019 analysis published in the journal Current Protein & Peptide Science showed that vitamin D can play a role in the treatment of hypertension, one of the indicators of cardiovascular disease.

According to the researchers, even a short-term shortage in vitamin D can directly increase blood pressure and accelerate organ damage. Due to the substantial link between vitamin D and hypertension, vitamin D supplementation therapy may be a novel approach to treating hypertension.

5) Can Help Battle Depression

Vitamin D, like the sun, can improve your disposition. According to a review article published in the journal Neuropsychology in 2017, researchers discovered "a strong link between depression and vitamin D insufficiency."

While they acknowledged that additional research is necessary to define its precise mechanisms — such as whether low vitamin D levels are a cause or effect of depression — the authors recommend:

"screening for and treating vitamin D deficiency in subjects with depression" as it's "easy, cost-effective, and may improve depression outcomes."

Dosage of Vitamin D3

According to the FNB, the recommended daily dose of vitamin D for most individuals aged 1 to 70 is 600 international units (IU). Over 70-year-olds require 800 IU, whereas babies require 400 IU.

However, it's difficult to obtain that much vitamin D through diet and sunlight alone. It can be 204 IU per day for males and 168 IU per day for women as the average daily intake of this nutrient from food and beverages.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that even vitamin D-fortified whole milk has just 95.6 IU per eight ounces (oz) (USDA). According to the USDA, 100 grams (about 3.5 ounces) of unsweetened oat milk has 68 IU, while 100 grams (approximately 3.5 ounces) of almond milk contains 63.6 IU.

Therefore, many individuals take vitamin D supplements. A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine in July 2022 reveals supplements may not be essential or helpful for individuals who do not have a vitamin D shortage. Consult your primary care physician if you feel you have a deficit, as treatment guidelines vary widely.

Keeping in mind that there can be too much of a good thing with vitamin D, the FNB has set an upper maximum of 4,000 IU per day for persons over the age of 9 and up to 3,000 IU per day for newborns and children up to the age of 8. According to the NIH, doses higher than those increase the risk of death, cancer, and cardiovascular events, as well as falls and fractures in older persons.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far