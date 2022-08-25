5 High Calorie Burning Exercises for Women

Calorie-burning exercises are a part of almost every person’s workout routine. A balanced diet and exercise are two excellent methods to maintain your health. However, some exercises burn more calories than others and you should do them if you want to lose weight.

Your weight, exercise time, and intensity all have an impact on the amount of calories you burn.

What type of exercise burns the most number of calories for the least amount of effort? You've probably heard that some people swear by cardio whereas others stand by weightlifting. If you want to know how to get the best results and make your workout time worthwhile, read on. In this article, we have covered the top five high-calorie burning exercises.

Calorie-Burning Exercises Every Woman Must Do

To burn a high amount of calories, act in a way that will significantly raise your heart rate. Your heart rate will increase with any type of intense cardio exercise, whether it is high-intensity interval training or intense cardio.

1. Burpees

Burpees are a fantastic all-body workout. It can be quite challenging to succeed on the first try, and you get to add little by little over time. All of the major muscular groups in the body are stretched, and the workout increases both lower-body and upper-body strength. They are included in the list of calorie-burning exercises as they aid in weight loss.

Here’s how you should do it:

Start out in a squat stance with your feet shoulder-width apart, your back straight, and your knees bent.

Your weight should now be on your hands, which should be just within your feet.

Put your feet back and start doing push-ups.

In order to return to the starting position, jump your feet back.

Jump into the air while extending your arms overhead, land, and then immediately drop your back into a squat.

2. Frog Jumps

Another calorie-burning exercise that works the whole body is frog jumping. It engages every muscle group in your body.

Here’s how you should do it:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart while standing upright on the floor.

Extend your toes as much as possible. If you can, try to touch the floor with your hands.

Leap forward briefly (like a frog) and come to a squatting position on your toes.

Repeat the previous step by leaping forward. Carry on with your movement.

3. High Knees

High knees is a terrific calorie-burning exercise that is easy to do and also stimulates your heart.

Here’s how you should do it:

Stand upright with your arms at your sides and your feet around hip-to-shoulder distance apart.

Alternately raise your left hand and bring your right knee to your chest.

Quickly lower your left hand and right leg, then do the same on the opposite side.

4. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a great way to develop strength in both your upper and lower body because they work different muscle groups across your entire body.

As a result of working multiple muscles at once, a raised heart rate will cause greater calorie burning. If you're looking to define your midsection more, try this calorie-burning exercise.

Here’s how you should do it:

In a plank position, place your hands and toes on the ground while distributing your weight evenly.

The best positions for this exercise are with your shoulders evenly spaced, your back flat, your abs tightened, and your head aligned with the rest of your body.

As far as you can, draw your right knee up to your chest.

As you switch legs, bring one knee out and the other in.

Keep your hips low and keep running your knees in and out.

Inhale in and out alternately with each leg shift.

5. Jump Squats

Various forms of the squat are a fantastic method to keep in shape. It strengthens your legs and glutes while working your lower body.

Here’s how you should do it:

Start in a squat stance in the first step.

Contract your abdominal muscles and leap up quickly.

Squat down as soon as you touch the ground. Make sure your foot touches the ground completely.

For best results, perform 2-3 sets of 10 repetitions.

Wrapping Up

The key to losing weight quickly and effectively is to work up a sweat and burn a large amount of calories. Incorporate these high calorie-burning exercises that don't require heavy weights or equipment into your routine, and combine them with a balanced, calorie-deficit diet.

