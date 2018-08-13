5 Highly Effective Asanas to Cure Back Pain

The human spinal column designated with providing the body its form and function is most susceptible to weakness, pain, and injury. Based on the area of the back affected, back pain can be classified into neck (cervical), mid-back (thoracic), lower back (lumbar), or tailbone or sacral pain (coccydynia).

Back pain is not restricted to any particular age and can affect people of all age groups. In children and adolescents, causes may include extra body weight, obesity, unscientific sports activities, and heavy backpacks. Young and older adults can both suffer from back related pain through excessive exercising, abrupt movements, and lifting heavy objects. The intensity of the pain can be categorized as acute, sub-acute, or chronic. With maximum body weight supported by the lumbar area, it is easily the most affected.

Making a few simple but effective adjustments to your lifestyle can result in a vast improvement and provide you with much-needed relief. Eating right, adding physical activities to your daily routine, practicing the right methods of bending down or heavy lifting can all help prevent back strain or further injury. Work on building strength for your back and add flexibility to your spine. You can start protecting your back with the help of these simple Yoga asanas that can be practiced anywhere and at any time. Dedicate a few minutes each day towards your spinal health and avoid the stress that comes from back pain. Here are a few asanas explained along with their benefits. These asanas are simple and easy to perform and even a beginner can practice these without any qualms. A word of advice to beginners is to hold the pose for shorter durations initially and increase the duration gradually. Remember the mantra to success is consistency which says: Practice, practice, and practice.

