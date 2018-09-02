5 HIIT Workouts At Home For Maximum Weight Loss - HIIT Workouts Without Equipment

Box Jumps and Step-ups are very effective in burning fat

High-intensity interval training workouts revolve around the concept of working out for shorter durations with increased intensity rather than the slow progression seen in the traditional strength training programs.

Research has shown that these workouts are more effective than the standard training programs when it comes to losing fat and getting in shape as the extended range of motion found in these exercises tone a host of muscles in the upper and the lower body during a single workout session, which is clearly absent in the traditional training program.

However, remember that HIIT workouts need a proper warm-up, and one should focus on spending at least fifteen minutes on warm-up exercises as it is quintessential for toning the muscles and improving blood circulation. People looking to lose weight must focus on having a healthy diet with reduced calorie intake.

Furthermore, to lose fat, one does not always need weights, and in this article, let us look closer at the five HIIT workouts that one could perform in the comfort of their home to lose weight at a faster pace.

#1 Box Jumps

Box Jumps are brilliant HIIT cardio workouts that very effective in burning the fat. Additionally, the movement associated with the box jumps tone the muscles in the lower body along with the entire abdomen region.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight facing an elevated platform with your feet positioned shoulder-width apart. Slightly bend your knees while keeping a straight torso, and place your arms on the side, parallel to the body.

Step 2: Explosively jump onto the platform while swinging your arms forward. Ensure that you land on the platform in a squat position.

Step 3: Pause for a moment and jump back to the initial position. Take a deep breath and ready yourself for the next rep.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tips: Increase the height of the platform for an increased challenge. On the other hand, people looking for a more relaxed workout could avoid the jumps and focus on step-ups.

Mountain Climbers

