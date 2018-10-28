5 Indoor Health Benefit Games That You Must Play

People often think outdoor games are the only games that can benefit their health. What they don’t realize is that indoor games have their own unique health benefits too. Some of the main benefits pertain to mental health.

For instance, people who are physically disabled or have limited movement capabilities will benefit the most from indoor games. It gives them a way to actively socialize with other people and make them feel like they’re participating in an exciting activity. As for everyone else, they can receive the same benefits too.

Indoor games can help you feel closer to your family and friends. All you need to do is get them to actively participate in the indoor games with you. If you’re wondering which indoor games provide the most health benefits, below are the top five indoor games that can benefit your health immensely.

#1 Twister

Twister Games Workout

Twister is a classic indoor game which is actually a good physical and mental workout. Players are required to stretch their bodies in awkward positions, according to which colour the spinner lands on. These are almost like yoga positions in a way and they can really do a lot to increase your flexibility and mental discipline.

#2 Board Games

Exploring Board Games Ideas

There is an endless variety of board games to choose from. You could play Chess, Checkers, Scrabble, Clue, Monopoly, and so many other great games. These games will nurture your cognitive abilities because they require a great deal of thinking and strategy to win. The better you get at these games, the better you will be at decision making.

#3 Darts

Hand & eye coordination

Darts is a classic indoor game that has been enjoyed by people for over a century. Whether you’re interested in pro darts or recreational darts, you can have a lot of fun at this indoor game. Just hang a dartboard on the wall in your basement, game room, or pub to get started. Then, gather a small group of people together and play any darts game that you want. This will make your social life more enjoyable, whether you’re good at darts or not.

#4 Pool

Pool is a fun indoor game that involves strategy, aim, and a little bit of luck. You just need a pool table, a few cue sticks, and pool balls to get started. As you continue practising pool, you will develop better traits like patience and steadiness. These are traits you can use in all aspects of your life. Just remember to play for fun because that is what the game is really all about. You don’t need to be a pool hustler or anything like that to have a good time.

#5 Bowling

Aim

Bowling is literally one of the biggest indoor games you can play. Since you probably don’t have enough space in your home for a bowling alley, you can go to a commercial bowling alley with a large group of people and have a good time there. Bowling teaches you to aim and control your body’s movement. The bowling ball also has some weight on it, allowing your wrists and forearms to get stronger as you hold it. Overall, the social aspect of bowling is the best thing about it.

Conclusion

You can choose virtually any indoor game and enjoy its health benefits. The choice you make will depend on your own personal preferences and interests. Just be sure to play these games with other people because the social aspect of indoor games is the most important thing about them. If you are bowling or playing darts by yourself, it defeats the main purpose of the game. Therefore, get some friends and family members together so that you can all enjoy the games together and watch your health get better at the same time.