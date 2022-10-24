5 Inner Thigh Toning Exercises for Women

The inner thigh is where fat is easily accumulated, just like the upper arms and lower belly. There are several toning exercises that can help you strengthen and get rid of excess fat from the inner thighs.

Inner thighs are seldom worked in a typical gym regimen. That's why it's important to incorporate inner thigh toning exercises in your regular workout routine to get lean legs, alleviate muscle imbalance, and reduce risk of injury.

Inner Thigh Toning Exercises for Women

Here's a list of five amazing and efficient inner thigh toning exercises women should include in their regular gym routine:

1) Skater Exercise

It's one of the best inner thigh toning exercises the can help build muscular strength and endurance. It can also help improve body balance and coordination.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin in a tall standing position with both feet together, abdominal muscles engaged, and knees slightly flexed.

Push off from your left leg to hop towards your right in a wide distance.

Land gently on your right leg before crossing your left leg behind in a small curtsy lunge, with the hips hinged on the front.

Bring your body back to the left side by doing a small hop. Change sides, and repeat.

2) Bulgarian Split Squat

Bulgarian split squats are a popular inner thigh toning exercise to unilaterally work on both sides and enhance core stability.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by standing about two feet in front of a step or box, with your back facing it.

Clutch the dumbbells in both hands, and place them either side of your body.

Extend your right leg backwards, and position your right foot on the step.

Bring your right knee to the ground till it hovers just above before returning to the starting position.

Make sure your chest is lifted and shoulders rolled back..

Change sides, and repeat.

3) Curtsy Lunge

It's a dynamic inner thigh toning exercise that provides numerous benefits. They include improved lateral hip mobility, toned legs, greater lower body strength, and more.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by standing in a tall standing position, with both feet positioned together.

Bring your left leg wide distance behind your right before bringing your body into the lunge by bending your knees.

Exit the lunge by bringing your leg back to its starting position.

Change sides, and repeat.

4) Single Leg Deadlift

It can strengthen and tone your posterior chain, including the core muscles, back, hamstring, and glutes.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin by standing in an elongated position, with your back upright and core engaged.

Grab a dumbbell or kettlebell with your left hand, and keep it hanging in front of your thighs, with your palm angled towards your thigh.

Extend your right hand to the side at shoulder height for better balance.

With your left leg straight, drive it backwards to about hip height while bringing the upper body parallel to the ground and the weight hovering just above.

Bring your body back to the starting position. Change sides, and repeat.

5) Banded Lateral Step-out Squat

It's one of best thigh toning exercises to target and tone multiple muscle groups.

How should you do this exercise?

Begin in a tall standing position with a resistance band looped just below the knees.

Clasp your hands together, and bring them in front of your chest.

Take a big step towards your left side before bending the knees and hinging the hips down till the thighs are parallel to the ground.

Return to the starting position by pressing through your heels and engaging your glutes.

Change sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned inner thigh toning exercises are some of the best and most effective to get lean legs and a stronger lower body.

You cannot spot-reduce fat from any region. However, the exercises mentioned above can maximize toning of your thighs. You should also include cardio exercises in your workout routine to reduce overall body fat.

