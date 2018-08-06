5 Insane Cardio Workouts For Women

We are obsessed with cardio and why should we not be? It gets us in the mood to take on all the problems head-on. You wonder how. Well, going for a cardio session requires every bit of motivation one has in her self and completing a session successfully just proves that women can achieve anything! Also, it helps us sweat out and lose weight. What can be better than that? Some points you must remember are:

1. It is very easy to injure yourself. Take appropriate precautionary measures to prevent that from happening. Invest in a good pair of shoes, wear clothes that are not too loose, stretch before and after the session, be in the moment and do not force movements. These are some things you can do to prevent injuries.

2. You have the freedom to choose your cardio workout routine. Each person can have his or her own comfort level. What matters is how much you challenge yourself in your zone. You need to push yourself when you reach your limit.

3. Doing cardio 2 times a week is no good. You need to promise yourself that you will religiously do it 4 or more times each week. This can be slightly monotonous and so you are free to incorporate new exercises into your cardio routine.

4. Do not try to do everything at once. Instead, keep a main cardio session and add tiny bits and pieces here and there. A 30-40 minutes session can be done in the morning or in the evening whereas you can simply climb stairs randomly to give your heart a boost.

5. For those who want to lose weight, it is just not about doing these exercises. Diet plays an important role here. You not only have to exercise but also maintain a healthy diet.

We list out a few cardio exercises for women to lose weight and get fit!

Cardio Exercise #1

Walking

Things to remember: Walking is a form of aerobic exercise and is the simplest way to do cardio. All you need is motivation. Choose a place that is easily accessible and suitable for a walk. Take your iPod and play fast songs. Drink water before you start and time yourself. Keep a check on the steps taken as you need to cross the 8K per day mark to lose weight.

Duration: About 40-45 minutes per day, 5 times a week

Calories lost: Now this depends on your duration, your weight and your pace. If you weigh close to 130-140 pounds and you walk fast, you will be losing about 170 calories per hour. If you weigh around 195-200 pounds, you will lose about 250 calories in an hour.

Note: Those who go to the gym can easily do the same on a treadmill.

