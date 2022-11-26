5 Kettlebell Exercises to Reset Your Workout Routine

The next time you're bored with your workout routine, try reaching for a kettlebell. Kettlebells provide a fun way to challenge the body and keep things interesting.

They come in a variety of forms, so you can choose one that suits your needs. Moreover, there are endless possibilities for kettlebell workouts — you can mix things up, and keep your body guessing by trying something new every time.

Kettlebells are versatile. They can be used in place of a dumbbell, and you can use them to do full body workouts too.

Best Kettlebell Exercises

Here are the five basic moves you can try:

1) Kettlebell Deadlift

Kettlebell deadlifts are a great way to build up the lower body. This exercise can tone the glutes, hamstrings, and abs.

It's a great way to tone and strengthen these muscles. As you will use your glutes in this exercise, picking a heavier weight can help you get the most out of each workout.

How to do it:

Make sure your feet are spread apart enough to allow for a comfortable stance.

Hold a kettlebell in front of your thighs with both hands, keeping the back straight.

Bend forward at the hips, and lower the kettlebell to the floor, keeping your arms extended

Return to the starting position as if you were standing up straight, engaging the core muscles.

Repeat.

2) Kettlebell Swing

Swings are a great exercise that can help build strength and power. Make sure you use your hips and glutes to generate momentum rather than the arms.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell in front of your body.

Bend at the hips, and swing the kettlebell behind you between your legs.

Snap your hips forward and up as you swing the kettlebell forward.

Bring the swing back between your legs again.

Repeat the movement for a set of 12-15 reps.

3) Goblet Squat

If you're looking to mix up your workout routine and challenge your body in a new way, try the kettlebell goblet squat. This squat variation works the quads, glutes, and hamstrings while also challenging grip strength and stability.

How to do it:

Hold a kettlebell with both hands at chest level.

Keep your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, toes turned out, and knees bent.

Squat down by using your heels to propel yourself upward while squeezing your glutes at the top to complete one rep.

4) Lunge

Adding lunges with kettlebells to your workout can help build strength in the glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps. Lunges are a great way to improve balance and coordination while working out.

How to do it:

Place your feet hip-width apart, and hold a kettlebell in each hand.

Lower yourself into a lunge position, keeping your front knee from extending past your toes.

Press through your heels on the way up to return to the starting position.

Repeat on the other side.

5) Russian Twist

The Russian kettlebell twist is a challenging exercise that can help strengthen the core muscles. It involves rotating the torso in a circular motion while holding a kettlebell by its handle.

When doing this exercise, keep your shoulders down and abs engaged throughout the movement. That will help you get the most out of the exercise and improve your overall fitness.

How to do it:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat.

Hold a kettlebell in front of your chest with both hands.

To do a twist, start with your upper body still, and twist it to the right.

Complete one rep when you have twisted all the way around.

Takeaway

With the right kettlebell exercises, you will be able to achieve a total body workout with just one piece of equipment. All you need is some floor space, and you're ready to go.

Mix up your routine as much as you like, and challenge your body over time with the aforementioned kettlebell exercises to keep yourself from getting bored. You will also be adding variety to your workouts, which can help you stay on track, prevent plateaus, and stay motivated.

