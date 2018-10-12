5 Killer Bodyweight Workouts For Mass

The squat is an effective bodyweight exercise

Building muscle and mass is not an easy job as it requires tremendous levels of discipline and unrivalled commitment levels over a considerable duration of time. One must exercise for months before seeing any visible results.

The most common way of building mass would be to perform strength training with free weights as these exercises not only activate the target muscle group but also tone a host of other stabilisation muscles for a complete body workout. However, this isn’t the only way to build mass, and performing select bodyweight exercises could work in the same way and help you build muscle even in the comfort of their home.

Additionally, have a healthy diet that is a rich source of lean protein, which is quintessential for muscle building and recovery.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the five bodyweight exercises that you could add to your training program to build mass and muscle.

#1 Step up

The quads and the glutes are the primary target muscles while performing the step-ups. Moreover, this relatively simple exercise could be performed by amateurs and novice trainers as well.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight in front of a raised platform with your feet placed shoulder-width apart and place your hands on the side, parallel to the body.

Step 2: Using your left leg, take a step on the raised platform.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the starting position. Repeat the same motion with the other leg to complete one rep.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Increase the height of the elevated platform for an increased challenge.

