×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Killer Bodyweight Workouts For Mass 

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
55   //    12 Oct 2018, 19:22 IST

The squat is an effective bodyweight exercise
The squat is an effective bodyweight exercise

Building muscle and mass is not an easy job as it requires tremendous levels of discipline and unrivalled commitment levels over a considerable duration of time. One must exercise for months before seeing any visible results.

The most common way of building mass would be to perform strength training with free weights as these exercises not only activate the target muscle group but also tone a host of other stabilisation muscles for a complete body workout. However, this isn’t the only way to build mass, and performing select bodyweight exercises could work in the same way and help you build muscle even in the comfort of their home.

Additionally, have a healthy diet that is a rich source of lean protein, which is quintessential for muscle building and recovery.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the five bodyweight exercises that you could add to your training program to build mass and muscle.

#1 Step up


The quads and the glutes are the primary target muscles while performing the step-ups. Moreover, this relatively simple exercise could be performed by amateurs and novice trainers as well.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight in front of a raised platform with your feet placed shoulder-width apart and place your hands on the side, parallel to the body.

Step 2: Using your left leg, take a step on the raised platform.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the starting position. Repeat the same motion with the other leg to complete one rep.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Increase the height of the elevated platform for an increased challenge.

Next-up: One-Arm Push-Ups

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Workout Tips
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
6 Explosive Bodyweight Workouts For The Back
RELATED STORY
5 Smacking Bodyweight Workouts For Biceps And Triceps
RELATED STORY
5 Killer Arm Workouts Without Weights To Build Muscular Arms
RELATED STORY
5 Killer Trap Workouts to Build Strong Trapezius Muscles
RELATED STORY
5 Must-Do Lower Pec Workouts To Power Up Your Lower Chest
RELATED STORY
5 Killer Arm Workouts You Can Do at Home - Arm Workouts...
RELATED STORY
6 Killer Six-Pack Abs Workouts For Women 
RELATED STORY
6 Best Shoulder Workouts For Mass - Foolproof Guide
RELATED STORY
5 Killer Cardio Workouts For Men To Get A Muscular Body
RELATED STORY
5 Killer Chest Workouts for Women That Can Be Done At Home
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us