5 Love Handle Workouts That Guarantee Results

Do you hate love handles? Well, here are 5 brilliant ways to get rid of those hated love handles.

Truth be told, no one really has much love for love handles. And with good reason. Besides being extremely challenging to get rid off, they also have the tendency to stick their fatty noses where they don’t belong and ruin the fit of your favorite pair of jeans, make your crispest shirt look extremely odd, as well as whole lot of other annoying inconveniences.

Due to love handle fat sitting on the sides of the abdominal region, many people think a quick ab workout is a solution. The answer, however, lies elsewhere. Fear not though, as providing the right answers and solutions are exactly what we’re here for.

Before we dive into any instructions, you should know that some of the key reasons for love handles are insomnia, stress and, of course, a bad diet.

Needless to say, you must do everything in your power to ensure that you get to sleep and adopt a more relaxed and healthy lifestyle as soon as possible. So now without further ado, let’s look at 5 awesome love handle workouts that guarantee results.

#1 Russian Twists

Sets: 4

Reps: 15

Instructions:

Step 1: Begin by sitting on the floor with both legs bent and your feet firmly planted on the ground.

Step 2: Extend your arms forward while holding a weight or medicine ball. Make sure you lower your upper body back until it’s at a 45-degree angle, and start rotating your arms from side to side while twisting your upper body.

Important Tip: Take precautions to ensure that you don’t lift or move your feet.

